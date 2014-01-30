NETIA Products at NRB 2014

Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 -- Upgraded Radio Automation

At NRB 2014, NETIA will showcase the latest version of its powerful Radio-Assist(TM) range of digital audio automation software. Radio-Assist 8.2 will offer the same robust array of tools for streamlined end-to-end multimedia production, broadcast, and publication workflows, along with two significant new features: an integrated music-scheduling application and a video editing capability. Users can access both new features from a single user interface.

NETIA's Radio-Assist family of digital audio software programs covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to new browsing and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, sound-file editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, multicasting, and administration.

Radio-Assist 8.2 allows users to leverage built-in music-scheduling functionality. With music management tools integrated into Radio-Assist 8.2's FederAll playlist preparation module, users are able to automate playlist generation according to preset criteria, business policies, and a wide range of intelligent options for sequencing music.

The video editing tool now available within the Radio-Assist 8.2 interface complements the software's Snippet and Snippet+ audio editing tools. Offering a convenient editing solution, this enhancement addresses the growing demand for radio broadcasters to provide video via their online portals. This simple and easy-to-use editing tool is available through the same GUI as the Snippet tool, providing a familiar utility that allows staff to produce video clips with very little training.

Additionally, NETIA will highlight further functional and technical enhancements that add to the value of Radio-Assist 8.2 in today's radio broadcast operations.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-RA8_2-MusicScheduling.jpg

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 Music Scheduling

iSnippet Audio Editing Tool for iPhone(R) and iPad(R)

The Snippet range of editing tools available within the Radio-Assist(TM) automation products is now available for iOS devices. Sharing the same look and ergonomic principles as the Snippet desktop interface, the new iPhone(R)- and iPad(R)-compatible iSnippet tool allows field reporters and other remote users to enjoy Radio-Assist audio editing capabilities -- familiar from the desktop -- on their portable devices.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-RA8_2-SnippetVideo.jpg

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) 8.2 Snippet Video

Teleprompter

The new teleprompter module for the Radio-Assist(TM) suite gives presenters and journalists convenient visual access to news scripts, which scroll continuously down the presenter's screen and are linked to the playout system in the studio. Customizable features such as text size, color selection, automatic speed control that adapts to reading speed, and read length may be configured in user profiles that are tailored to presenter preferences.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-Prompteur-HD.jpg

Image Caption: NETIA Radio-Assist(TM) Teleprompter

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset management, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, Cumulus Radio, Vatican Radio, TWR, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

