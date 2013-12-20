Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Frequency Coordination Scores Touchdown with Arena Football League Spectators

When Action Audio Apps helped put spectators on the field by enabling them to listen to the comments of the Arena Football League’s Orlando Predators players and coaches, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) was on the sidelines providing frequency coordination for this game-changing experience.

The technology behind this new media application is a partnership between Q5X’s innovative player mics and transmitters, the only PlayerMic® solution approved by the NBA, and PWS’ expert RF coordination. The system was deployed at all Orlando Predators home games this season and was also used at this year's Arena Bowl.

The app from Action Audio not only allows users to dial into a particular player or coach but also offers several combined channels, such as the offense or defense channel. Typically four or five players from the offense and four or five players from the defense, along with the coaches and select referees, are mic'd for the games. The free app can be pre-installed or downloaded once the user arrives at the venue. Within a few simple clicks, fans can access the interactive app’s multi-channel keypad and select specific channels for continuous action. In addition, if a user is unable to attend the game, he or she can tune into the "locker," which offers replay clips from the previous week's game.

“Signal interference has the potential to be a huge disruption for our apps, so having the frequency coordination experience and expert knowledge of Jim Van Winkle and the PWS team is a huge asset to us,” says Sebastian Failla, Action Audio Apps president. “As we see and envision our company growing into different sports and leagues and arenas around the country, it’s nice to have partners like PWS and Q5X working with us.”

At the heart of the system is Q5X's QT-5000 RemoteMic. The QT-5000 is a rubberized, flexible, water and sweat resistant body pack that will not injure the wearer even if the player falls on it or takes a direct hit. The QT-5000 RemoteMic is part of the Remote Control Audio System (RCAS), a revolutionary way to control transmitter settings. All aspects of transmitter operation (audio level, change the frequency, etc.) can be remotely monitored and controlled from a computer interface, which allows the transmitter to be adjusted remotely without the need to contact the player. This is a stand-out feature for Action Audio Apps since once the game starts, the company typically does not have access to the players to make adjustments.

With a lot more radio devices in use these days, congestion and competition for the RF spectrum is at an all-time high, and PWS has frequency coordination down to an art form, so we always enjoy working with them,” says Q5X CEO, Paul Johnson. “PWS is really unparalleled in its ability to manage wireless frequencies and keep everything running without interference.”

For more information, visit www.professionalwireless.com.

About Action Audio Apps

Action Audio Apps’ founder, Sebastian Failla, first invented this system in 1999. Through further years of development, their new proprietary technology can now deliver this long awaited enhancement to every single seat in the venue. No matter where you are seated or what the event, from live sports to behind the scenes interviews, you the fan get to be a part of it all! For more information, visit Action Audio Apps at www.actionaudioapps.net.

About Quantum5X Systems Inc.

Quantum5X Systems Inc. (Q5X®) is an award-winning London, Ontario, Canada corporation that specializes in the creation of leading edge, wireless audio solutions for the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors. Breakthrough products include the QT-256® the world's smallest wireless microphone, the QT-1000 PlayerMic® the world's only rubber wireless microphone, and the QT-5000™ the world's first RF remote-controlled wireless microphone transmitter. Q5X clients include ESPN, FOX, Comcast, Turner, Disney, TSN, CTV, ABC and CBS, as well as MLB, the NHL and the NBA. For more information visit www.q5x.com

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is lead by Geoff Shearing, the firm’s 3rd generation owner, and Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Hansen. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” “Memphis,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Newsies” and “Once” to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including New York’s New Victory Theater and historic St. Bartholomew’s Church. Masque Sound’s 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.