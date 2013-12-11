France's Bouygues Telecom Improves Quality of IPTV Service With Broadpeak BkE100 Servers

Leveraging Efficient Packet Loss Recovery Mechanisms, the BkE100 Servers Ensure an Exceptional QoE for Subscribers

RENNES, France -- Dec. 11, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that Bouygues Telecom, the French telecommunications provider, has deployed Broadpeak's BkE100 Live RTP retry servers to manage its IPTV service on Bbox Sensation premium set-top boxes (STBs). Relying on the high-performance network servers, Bouygues Telecom can support packet loss recovery for live content on a variety of STBs, dramatically improving the quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers.

"Visual defects caused by packet loss are unacceptable for a premium IPTV multiscreen service," said Thibaut Keraval, who is responsible for IPTV/OTT platforms at Bouygues Telecom. "Through standards-based communication protocols, Broadpeak's BkE100 servers eliminate visual problems like macro-blocks and frozen frames, increasing our customer satisfaction."

When packet loss is detected, the STB requests a retransmission of the missing packets according to RTP retry standards. Broadpeak's BkE100 server ensures missing packets are recovered before the decoding process begins, eliminating audio and video signal impairments.

Powered by Broadpeak's high-performance software, running on top of off-the-shelf servers, the BkE100 servers enable Bouygues Telecom to benefit from continuing performance improvements and reduced operating expenses. Capable of capturing up to 800 TV channels and supporting up to 100,000 simultaneous users, the Broadpeak BkE100 servers provide Bouygues Telecom with a scalable and cost-effective solution that guarantees a superior QoE over any IPTV system.

"Broadpeak's BkE100 server is the most comprehensive network server for packet loss recovery, making it the ideal solution for Bouygues Telecom's advanced IPTV multiscreen service," said Jacques Le Mancq, Broadpeak's CEO. "Utilizing the highly scalable and flexible servers, Bouygues Telecom can deliver a level of quality that is essential for satisfying today's unforgiving television viewers while helping operators to minimize customer churn and maximize revenue streams."

