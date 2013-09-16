Sony to Promote Nexidia Technology to Top-Tier North American Customers

ATLANTA -- Sept. 14, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced an agreement with Sony whereby Sony will assist in promoting Nexidia products and technology to select customers in the media and entertainment industry who can benefit from their joint solutions. In doing so, Sony will add value to its existing and prospective customer relationships by introducing those customers to innovative solutions that could change the course of their workflows for the better.

"This arrangement with Nexidia is an example of Sony's emphasis on collaboration with select companies for the benefit of our customers," said Steve Stubelt, vice president, New Business/Solutions Development at Sony. "Promoting Nexidia's products to our customers exposes them to technology that could have a significant and positive impact on their operations."

"Sony has long-standing relationships with some of the leading innovators in film and broadcast, and a level of access that is hard to understate," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "These companies are precisely the ones that could really benefit from our products. Sony's introductions to decision-makers at these companies not only open great opportunities for Nexidia, but make the companies aware of products that can help them solve challenges in their existing workflows or enable workflows they didn't know were possible."

Nexidia technology will be on display at IBC2013 on stand 3.A46. More information about Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Sony Electronics

Sony Electronics' Professional Solutions of America group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies for a range of professional production applications from HD to 2K to 3D to 4K and more. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, event videography, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, digital cinema, videoconferencing, medical, visual imaging, digital signage, remote system diagnostics and monitoring, and IP surveillance and security. Sony professional technologies are used in a range of market segments including houses of worship, government, healthcare, education, and hospitality, among others.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.