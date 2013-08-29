The Vitec Group Acquires Teradek

Bury St Edmunds, UK: 29 August 2013 – TheVitec Group plc, the international provider of products and services for the broadcast, photographic, and MAG (military, aerospace and government) markets, today announces that it has acquired the California-based company, Teradek, which will form part of its Vitec Videocom division.

Teradek is a world-leading provider of wireless HD video devices and platforms which are used in broadcast contribution and distribution, video production, webcasting and digital cinema. All products are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. and are sold internationally.

The acquisition is in line with Vitec Videocom’s strategy to bring forward innovative products and solutions which improve its customers’ operational efficiency. Teradek’s low-cost, easy-to-use solutions sit firmly in the camera peripherals space and contribute to the transmission of exceptional images. Vitec Videocom will promote and sell Teradek’s products and solutions to its wider client-base.

Vitec Videocom CEO Matt Danilowicz commented: “Teradek is a tremendously exciting acquisition for Vitec Videocom. Whether it’s a cinema director seeking an on-set monitoring system, an ENG journalist transmitting breaking news from a challenging environment, or a professional videographer live-streaming his client’s ceremony, class or conference, Teradek’s products will enable us to provide an affordable solution for our customers’ wireless transmission requirements.”

Teradek employs approximately 60 people at its offices in Irvine, California. It was founded in 2008 by Nicol Verheem, a former GE engineer. Nicol, who will join the Vitec Videocom Divisional Management Team as part of the acquisition, commented: “This represents a major step forward for Teradek which I believe will expand our reach, fuel our continued growth and enhance our focus on product innovation.We will undoubtedly benefit from the resources and reach of Vitec Videocom and will embrace the opportunity to work alongside some of its other market-leading brands.”

Danilowicz concluded: “As a business, we are strengthened by the power of the brands which operate under the Vitec Videocom umbrella and are delighted that Teradek will contribute to our unbeatable range of solutions around the camera.”

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.