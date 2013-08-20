Triveni Digital CSO Richard Chernock to Present on ATSC 2.0 at CCBE Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Aug. 20, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Richard Chernock, the company's Chief Science Officer (CSO), will deliver a technical presentation at the 2013 Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) Conference in Ontario. The presentation, titled "ATSC 2.0: What Is It and How Will it Benefit the Broadcaster?" will take place on Sept. 27 from 4:15 pm to 4:45 pm at the Horseshoe Resort in Barrie, Ontario.

"Today's viewers demand an increasingly personalized and compelling television experience that includes a mix of traditional broadcast and Internet content," said Chernock. "ATSC 2.0 helps broadcasters stay connected with viewers by providing them with the tools necessary to deliver media and interactive hybrid television content. My presentation will explain the benefits of relying on the ATSC 2.0 standard in delivering next-generation hybrid television services."

Chernock's session at CCBE will explore the inner workings of the ATSC 2.0 standard, including its ability to create connections between live TV and Internet content, as well as between live TV and non real-time content, through triggers and objects in the broadcast stream. The presentation will also outline the many benefits that ATSC 2.0 brings to broadcasters and provide insight into how the standard relates to similar hybrid TV activities around the world.

As the CSO of Triveni Digital, Chernock is responsible for developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Previously, he was a research staff member at IBM Research, investigating digital broadcast technologies. Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TG1) and chair of the Non-Real-Time Services activity within ATSC. Chernock is the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Image Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/RichChernock.zip

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah