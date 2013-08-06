LYNX Technik Updates APPolo Control System with AutoControl

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launching a new key feature for its APPolo Control System at IBC 2013, stand 8.C70.

The LYNX Technik APPolo Control System™ is a user-friendly, intuitive and self-configuring control system for remote control, status monitoring and SNMP error reporting. Typically used with the Series 5000 CardModule system, APPolo is the heart of a centralized control system which can easily be expanded to grow with your system. From a single rack to literally hundreds of racks located in different locations, the system can be easily used for controlling small or large Series 5000 system installations.

At IBC, LYNX Technik will show the new AutoControl feature, which adds a layer of automation to the APPolo control system.

AutoControl allows users to configure and set system conditions for any parameter in a system, which if met, will trigger pre-programmed and automated actions. For example: If it is required to change signal routing based on a given video format being detected elsewhere in the system, users can program the system to monitor the required input signal and then trigger a change to the signal routing settings on a distribution amplifier located anywhere in the system - the possibilities are truly endless.

Multiple external GPI connections have also been added, which means users can create actions based on system triggers from external devices, or send commands to external devices.

This new feature vastly expands APPolo’s features for the Series 5000 CardModule systems making control possibilities virtually limitless.

You can test drive the APPolo Control System at IBC 2013 stand 8.C70.

About LYNX Technik:

LYNX Technik AG is an industry leader and technology provider of modular interface solutions for broadcast and professional use. LYNX Technik AG is an independent privately owned company with its headquarters, research and manufacturing facilities based in Weiterstadt, Germany. Sales and Support is covered through secondary distribution channels managed from its headquarters in Germany, USA (California), and Asia (Singapore).

Product brands include: Series 5000 rack and card based series, APPolo control system, yellobrik standalone plug-and play modules, blueBox standalone application specific boxes, and Testor digital test signal generator.

Products include: audio / video / fiber conversion, audio / video distribution, fiber splitters, mux/demux, embedding / de-embedding, audio delay, image processing, frame synchronizers, test generators, as well as a line of rack frames and accessories.

For more information about LYNX Technik’s products & services please visit: www.lynx-technik.com. For sales, please contact visit the website, or info@lynx-technik.com, and on Facebook.

To learn more please visit LYNX Technik AG at IBC 2013, stand 8.C70