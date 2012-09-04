Autoscript Launches New Innovations in Prompting Control Accessories at IBC 2012

New designs make scroll control easier, reduces power consumption

TWICKENHAM, UK, SEPTEMBER 4, 2012—At IBC 2012 Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, will launch two new accessories for its industry-leading prompters that use the latest technological innovations in their design and manufacture.

Autoscript will release a new and improved version of its wireless handheld scroll controller, known as the RAT (Receive and Transmit). The RAT 3 has a new RF module, enabling it to use more channels, and features a power saving option that enables a 9V battery to last up to three months. The enclosure has been redesigned to make it more comfortable for the presenter/talent, while the physical size of the RAT3 has been reduced to accommodate smaller hands.

The popular HC/1 five button deskpad control panel has also undergone a redesign, employing a Hall effect sensor to give even greater longevity and absolute prompt control. Autoscript has also improved the aesthetic look and feel of the HC/1 in response to the growing numbers of these units being used by presenters on the studio floor; the new design fits better with modern studio design.

Both products will be available to purchase from the end of September 2012.

Brian Larter, Managing Director, Autoscript, said, “As always we have thought carefully about the ways in which presenters and producers want to work, and have employed the latest technologies to enhance our products so that they meet and exceed today’s professional broadcast requirements.”

Visitors to Stand 11.E55 will also see Autoscript demonstrate the E.P.I.C. all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor for the first time in Europe, as well as key enhancements to its WinPlus software, and introduce more voice modules for its Voice Plus voice activation software, with support now available for Norwegian and Italian. Also on display will be the Magno Wireless Foot Control that allows presenters to control the speed of the script anywhere within the studio location without the need to run cabling, and the Smart Combiner Wireless Receiver that allows up to four separate wireless controllers to be used in a single studio.

About Autoscript

Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry, providing professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters across the globe. Established in the UK in 1984, with headquarters in the UK and the US, Autoscript designs and builds innovative hardware, PC cards and software to meet real world needs and continually enhance the production process. A prime example of this is Autoscript’s latest product, the E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting InformationCentre), an all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment, reduces power consumption and enables easier location prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group.

For more information visit www.autoscript.tv

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.