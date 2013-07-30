Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters and Mobile App Enable First Live HD Broadcast of Lake Race 2013

Dejero Bonded Cellular Technology Provides Cost-Effective and Reliable Alternative to Satellite for Live Broadcast of Boat Race on Lake of the Ozarks

KITCHENER, Ontario -- July 30, 2013 -- State-of-the-art cellular bonding ENG systems from Dejero brought exciting live action to local TV viewers for the inaugural Lake of the Ozarks Invitational Power Boat Race (Lake Race 2013), held June 6-9 at Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. The event's producer and director, Ned Soseman of LAKETV, employed three Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters and a Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App for iPhone(R) to transmit the HD broadcast to local Fox affiliate KRBK-TV in Springfield, Mo. -- all over a private Wi-Fi(R) network supplied by Dejero.

"With the Dejero equipment, the quality of the HD signals from each camera and the backhaul to KRBK were nearly pristine," said Soseman. "This production proves that a bonded cellular platform is not only much less expensive than a temporary satellite uplink for long-form live field productions, but is also just as reliable. Dejero enabled us to create the appearance of a million-dollar production on a budget that was much smaller."

LAKETV deployed the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to three fixed camera positions on the decks of private condos overlooking the 2.5-mile, NASCAR-style course. In addition, the production crew used an iPhone equipped with the LIVE+ Mobile App to gather live "beauty" shots with natural sound in the event's "vendor village" area. All feeds were backhauled via Wi-Fi to the production's on-location control room. After switching and editing in the on-site studio, another LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter sent the feed to the KRBK studio 90 miles away, where it was received by a Dejero LIVE+ Server for playout. KRBK broadcast more than six hours of live HD footage over the two-day event.

In order to maximize bandwidth for the HD signals, the production took advantage of Dejero's adaptive bitrate encoding technology to bond available cellular networks to the Wi-Fi link. "We were expecting upwards of 30,000 people, and we weren't sure the local cell towers could handle the congestion," Soseman said. "Dejero's bonding capabilities ensured that we would have the bandwidth to transmit high-quality, 1080i video with minimal latency."

"Lake Race 2013 is a perfect example of how Dejero's bonded cellular technology is providing a powerful, cost-effective, and high-quality alternative to microwave and satellite links, not only for live newsgathering, but for on-site event production," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "In particular, events such as the Lake Race set high production quality standards in order to make the action as real and exciting as possible for home viewers. We're pleased that Dejero solutions were able to meet those standards and provide the reliability LAKETV needed to deliver the best in live television."

About LAKETV

LAKETV LLC writes, produces, directs, and edits video productions for local and regional clients. The company's largest annual TV production is the Lake of the Ozarks "Lake Shootout" boat races, featuring 18 hours of live race coverage over two days, broadcast locally by KRMS and Charter Cable and also streamed live on the Internet. LAKETV LLC also builds, operates, and manages broadcast radio and television facilities, communications systems, digital transition, VoIP, OTT, transmitters, antenna systems, and studios.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bitrate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.