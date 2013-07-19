Clear-Com Showcases Next Generation 700 Series Analogue Beltpacks at Mediatech Africa 2013

RS-701 Wired Beltpack is the First to be Unveiled in the Series to Ensure Reliable Communications for any Broadcast Application

JOHANNESBURG, JULY 19,2013 ─ Clear-Com® is introducing its RS-701 Beltpack, the first model in a new line of RS-700 Series wired, analogue partyline beltpacks, at Mediatech Africa 2013 (Jasco Group, Stand G21). The new RS-700 Series beltpacks feature state-of-the-art performance and superior audio clarity for partyline communications in small- to mid-size productions. With its rugged ergonomic housing, the RS-701 beltpack is highly durable and reliable to withstand even the most challenging broadcast environments.

The design of the new RS-700 Series beltpacks was based on Clear-Com’s popular RS-500 Series beltpacks, which have an ergonomic and strong enclosure to endure harsh use every day. Despite their tough exterior, the RS-700 units have a comfortable contour design that can be worn all day.

“The introduction of the RS-701 is exciting because it brings back the simplicity and functional ergonomics of the past Clear-Com beltpacks,” says Craig Fredrickson, Clear-Com’s Wireless Product Manager. “The beltpacks also boast a wealth of new enhancements, such as increased dynamic range and intelligibility. The high-quality audio and rugged exteriors of the units make them perfect for use in demanding broadcast studios.”

The RS-701 is a single channel beltpack, equipped with an XLR-3 line connector that serves the needs of all users, be it first timers or experienced professionals. It combines high headroom with low-noise audio to deliver the exclusive, crystal-clear “Clear-Com Sound” for high intelligibility. Swappable microphone options and built-in limiters support a pristine sound. The beltpack’s wide dynamic range and audio contouring enable intelligible voice communication for every audio level, from a whisper to a shout.

All 700 Series beltpacks feature recessed rotary volume controls as well as Talk and Call keys that are guarded against accidental activation. An LED off mode is available for instances when the user requires complete darkness. For these situations, the switches are placed in convenient locations for ease of use. A concealed DIP switch on the back of the beltpack affords the capability to select audio and key options quickly and easily. This includes switching between electret or dynamic headset microphone options and setting a minimum or off level for headphone input and microphone output. Call with talk operation and latch or non-latch keying are also available. These features guarantee that individual users have an ideal setup for each situation.

Electrically, the entire 700 Series requires a lower operating current for additional beltpack drops. Moreover, the beltpacks are built to be fully compatible with all Clear-Com legacy partyline systems and are protected against damage from accidental connection to other XLR-3 equipped digital systems, such as HelixNet Partyline.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.