Handle the Production Stress Tests with Moviola, HP, and Adobe

You need software and hardware to keep up with the industry, let Moviola show you what might be the most powerful pairing you can have!



As file sizes and data transfer rates increase, you need to make sure you have software to handle the most up to date codecs and hardware that can power through using them. That's why Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing on July 11th at 11:30 AM PST detailing the combination of Adobe's Creative Cloud and HP's Combine. Viewers will learn all the benefits of pairing Adobe products with HP workstations, as well as in depth techniques to get the most from your machine. The webinar will also go over cross-platform workflows and HP workstations for Mac users to make sure everyone can get the most from their production machines.



Presenter Gary Adcock is the principal at Studio 37, Chicago,IL,USA where he spends his time consulting on Production and Post workflows for digital and film projects as well as working as a I/A 600 DIT, Data Wrangler and 3Ds Stereographer.



To register for this webinar, visit http://moviola.com/webinars/adobe-creative-cloud-hp-combine-for-the-ultimate-pro-environment/



To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.



About Moviola



Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry. Our services include non-linear editing system rentals with 24/7 technical support, workflow design consultation, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our on-site and online training services specialize in the art, technology and business of filmmaking.