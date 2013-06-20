Indonesia's Biznet Networks Launches New Cable TV Service Powered by Harmonic Integrated Headend

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 20, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Indonesian telecommunications provider Biznet Networks has deployed a comprehensive Harmonic solution to power its new Broadband Internet + Cable TV service called max3. Relying on a fully integrated IP-based headend that features scalable video and edge processing solutions from Harmonic, Biznet Networks can cost-effectively deliver high-quality video content and an increased channel lineup to subscribers in Jakarta and to viewers in Bandung and Bali in the near future.

"When launching Cable TV services, it was critical we install a bandwidth-efficient headend solution that not only ensures a superior quality of experience for our subscribers, but also provides us with a seamless path for future growth," said Adi Kusma, president director of Biznet Networks. "We chose Harmonic's IP-based video and edge processing systems based on their ability to deliver exceptional video quality while reducing our operating and capital expenses through increased scalability and density. The Harmonic solution will enable us to cost-effectively add more channels and services to our max3 television offering."

The new video headend is powered by a range of Harmonic video processing solutions, including Ellipse(R), Ion(TM), and Electra(TM) encoding, ProView IRDs, and ProStream(R) with ACE(R) transcoding. Harmonic video processing solutions perform a wide range of tasks, including SD/HD, MPEG-2/MPEG-4 video and audio transcoding, encoding, and decoding; ASI to IP multiplexing; and scrambling from compact platforms, maximizing operational efficiencies while optimizing bandwidth allocation for the max3 service.

At the edge of the network, Harmonic's NSG(TM) 9000 edgeQAM cost-effectively multiplexes broadcast content streamed over the IP network, scaling up to 72 QAM RF outputs per compact unit. In addition to offering an unparalleled output density and scalability, the NSG 9000 also supports MPEG processing and scrambling, further increasing the efficiency of Biznet Networks' operational workflow.

"Biznet Networks is a leading Internet service provider in Indonesia. By launching high-quality cable TV services, Biznet will gain an even greater competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Andrew Thornton, vice president of Asia/Pacific sales at Harmonic. "Harmonic's video infrastructure and edge processing solutions will provide an unmatched level of scalability, density, and performance that Biznet requires to simplify the delivery of high-quality video services."

Harmonic is the market leader in edgeQAM and encoder deployments with more than 2 million QAMs powering premium services for 70 million cable subscribers and the Electra encoding platform powering more than 80,000 video services for the world's leading operators. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Biznet Networks

Biznet Networks is the leading fixed-line telecommunication and multimedia provider in Indonesia, providing Internet, Data Center, and Cable TV services. Established in 2000, Biznet Networks has been providing and operating the latest fiber optic network and the biggest data center in Indonesia. For more information about Biznet Networks and its services, please visit www.biznetnetworks.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

