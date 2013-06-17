Take the Pressure of Newscutting Off with Moviola and FCP X

Newscutting is an entirely different beast from long term production work, let Moviola help you learn the ins and outs.

The news world always has been, and always will be, a fast-paced and intense work environment. You’re always under the gun of an upcoming deadline, and news can break at any moment. That’s why it’s critical to be up to the task as a newscutter. You need to be fast, efficient, and still get the job done right. Most of all, you need to keep up on your skills so you can make the most of new technology to help you in the daily news grind. That’s why Moviola has announced a free, live webinar airing June 18th at 11:30 AM PST that will cover exactly this skillset. Attendees will learn specific workflows to make the most of your time in the edit suite with FCP X, while also garnering a deeper understanding of what makes a good take and how to put together a documentary style news story.

Presenter Michael Garber is an award-winning filmmaker and editor. You can check out his reel at 5thwall.tv and his blog, garbershop.com.

To register for this webinar, visit http://moviola.com/webinars/news-editing-in-final-cut-pro-x/

To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.

Established in 1919, Moviola has become a leading service provider for the film and television industry.