RTW to Exhibit TouchMonitor Line of Audio Meters at the Stagetec Asia Booth During Broadcast Asia 2013

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, JUNE 11, 2013 ─ RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that during this year’s Broadcast Asia show, Stagetec Asia (5E6-01) will display RTW’s new TM3, the latest addition to its TouchMonitor family of products, as well as the TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors. Attendees are invited to stop by the Stagetec Asia booth for demonstrations of all products and a chance to speak with an RTW representative.

TM3 and TM3-3G TouchMonitors

Controlled using a touch-sensitive display, the TM3 has a budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement. It includes a large number of graphical and numerical instruments showing single-channel and summing-loudness bargraphs, PPM, true peak, SPL, loudness range (LRA), dialnorm and correlation. It is a highly appealing, compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

Both models feature PPM and true-peak instruments and offer comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. They also feature the Magic LRA instrument, specifically designed by RTW, for intuitive visualization of the loudness range and integrated-loudness parameters. Finally, the TM3 on display will be equipped with the new TM3-SWMC Software license, available as an add-on option, which incorporates a moving-coil emulation display.

TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors

The TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors, which include the innovative Magic LRA instrument, feature a seven- and nine-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity combined with intuitive control. The software visualizes multiple sources simultaneously. Both support displaying the same signal on multiple instruments in parallel, each with dedicated defaults with both horizontal and vertical operation. The system visualizes up to 16 analog and/or digital sources at the same time.

The TM9 is also capable of providing a view of up to 32 digital channels when the 3G-SDI option is implemented. Along with RTW’s entire TouchMonitor range, the TM7 and TM9 were created to help adhere to all major industry loudness standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB.

ABOUT STAGETEC ASIA:

Stagetec Asia is a regional office of Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup based in Cyberjaya, Malaysia. It has a complete audio infrastructure network and core equipments for broadcast, as well as the live sound industry. Stagetec Asia offers complete solutions, bringing the latest technology in surround sound system, audio for HD production, digital audio networking, electro-acoustic system and many more. Welcome to the world of Stagetec Asia. For more information, visit our website at http://www.stagetecasia.com

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently includes the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by the Cologne, Germany-based RTW, offering further proof of the company’s continued dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers, further reducing product delivery lead times.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.