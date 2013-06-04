GlobeCast Adds French-African Channel Bouquet to MyGlobeTV Platform in the U.S.

NEW YORK -- June 4, 2013 -- GlobeCast today announced the addition of 14 French-African channels to MyGlobeTV, the company's broadband-delivered consumer platform for international broadcasters. In partnership with international television distributor Thema, GlobeCast launched "Le Bouquet Africain" on May 31 in both premium and basic packages. MyGlobeTV is a consumer television service available in the United States that brings international and genre-based audiovisual content directly to subscribers via broadband.

"There is a growing community of French-African immigrants in the U.S., and now MyGlobeTV is bringing a taste of home to these viewers, giving them easy access to content that they can't get from any other U.S. provider," said Emma Brackett, vice president of consumer products and services at GlobeCast. "Since the launch of MyGlobeTV last year, we've been committed to rapidly expanding our channel lineup to include a wide variety of African, Asian, Australian, and European content."

Thema supplies the feeds for Le Bouquet Africain via IP to GlobeCast's facility in Culver City, Calif., where the channels are encoded and integrated into the MyGlobeTV platform. The basic package for MyGlobeTV's new Le Bouquet Africain includes eight channels dedicated to the French-speaking African community; the premium package includes 14 channels. Channels in the basic package are: 2STV and RTS from Senegal, CRTV from Cameroon, ORTM from Mali, RTI1 from Ivory Coast, RTG from Republic of Guinea, RTNC from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Tele Congo from the Republic of Congo. Subscribers to the premium package will receive all of the basic channels, as well as six more: Africable, a continent-wide channel; Africa 24, a Pan-African news channel; Canal 2 International, Equinoxe TV and STV2 from Cameroon; and TFM from Senegal.

Le Bouquet Africain joins MyGlobeTV's existing lineup of international and thematic programming. Rather than delivering content on the open Internet, MyGlobeTV is an OTT offering that utilizes closed-network, encrypted Internet Protocol (IP) delivery of television and radio content directly to the subscriber's home.

Launched in 2012, MyGlobeTV offers a total end-to-end solution that includes a robust content ingestion, delivery, and management system; signal transportation and encoding; multiplatform distribution; marketing; retail distribution; and customer care. With MyGlobeTV, broadcasters can develop new revenue streams and expand their viewer base by reaching markets not easily accessed via DTH satellite.

# # #

About THEMA (www.thematv.com)

THEMA was founded in January 2005 by François Thiellet. Based in Paris, THEMA accounts for 3 subsidiary offices abroad and works with more than 9 agent offices within the main European markets. THEMA operates large portfolios of over 100 international channels and has built strong relationships with major pay TV platforms in France, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North America. Since 2008, THEMA has created TV packages such as the successful « Bouquet Africain » and is also the right partner to provide linear TV channels as well as content for VOD (SVOD) services. To find out more about THEMA and the TV Channels portfolio please visit our website www.thematv.com

About GlobeCast (www.globecast.com)

A subsidiary of France Telecom/Orange, GlobeCast is a leading provider of media management and global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators. With a secure fiber and satellite network connected to dozens of teleports, technical operations centers, and points-of-presence worldwide, GlobeCast manages and transports millions of hours of video and other rich media each year. An integrator of audiovisual technology and a full service provider, GlobeCast works with all the actors in the audiovisual chain from production companies to broadcasters, retail organizations, cinema chains, and more. The company provides on-site service from major news and sporting events for coverage in SD, HD, or even 3D. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, GlobeCast is also an expert in international television markets, and works with new and established broadcasters to reach and secure distribution with leading pay-TV operators around the world.

Version française : veuillez cliquer www.wallstcom.com/GlobeCast/130604FR.htm

French version: please visit www.wallstcom.com/GlobeCast/130604FR.htm