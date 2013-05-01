The Tiffen Company Congratulates Inventor Garrett Brown on Induction Into the 2013 National Inventors Hall of Fame

The Tiffen Company Congratulates Steadicam Inventor Garrett Brown on Induction Into the 2013 National Inventors Hall of Fame

Innovator Garrett Brown honored for camera stabilizer that revolutionized the art of filmmaking, making the “steadishot” one of the most dynamic and visually engaging forms of cinematography

Hauppauge, New York – May 1, 2013 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is proud to announce Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown’s induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (May 2013). Introduced in 1975, Steadicam camera stabilization technology revolutionized the film industry by enabling cinematographers to capture lengthy motion shots without the shakiness of handheld cameras or cumbersome dolly workflows. Brown’s invention was immediately embraced and used to create iconic running and chase scenes in epic blockbusters “Bound for Glory” (1976), “Marathon Man” (1976) and “Rocky” (1976).

“Steadicam joined the Tiffen family in 2000, and we’re proud to say that since then, we’ve worked closely with Garrett to develop a family of innovative Steadicam products that continue to shape this industry,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “From the original Steadicam to the hand-held Steadicam Smoothee and Curve products that bring the same innovative technology to the iPhone and GoPro, Steadicam has been helping videographers capture the world’s greatest moving images for over three decades.”

In an interview with NPR, Brown says, “We sort of have a stabilizer in our heads, if you think about it. You're not conscious of yourself lurching side to side when you walk, or rising and falling. The brain just smoothes it all out for you, you know? So why should it look worse when you pick up a camera and try to walk? That's what sort of lured me on back then.” After a weeklong stint in a motel room, Brown produced his first workable iteration of the Steadicam, the first ever body-mounted camera that stabilizes handheld shots. He tested it out with his then girlfriend (now wife) by filming a shot of her running up and down the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. A few months after showing “Rocky” director John Avildsen the shot, Brown found himself following Sylvester Stallone up the same steps with the Steadicam strapped securely to his body. Since then, Brown has shot nearly 100 films using the camera stabilizer, including “The Shining” and “Return of the Jedi.” Today, anyone who watches movies has likely watched a scene that was only made possible with Brown’s Steadicam innovation.

About the Hall of Fame

The National Inventors Hall of Fame is the premier non-profit organization in America dedicated to honoring legendary inventors whose innovations and entrepreneurial endeavors have changed the world. Founded in 1973 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the National Council of Intellectual Property Law Association, the Hall of Fame has 470 Inductees with its 2012 Induction. The National Inventors Hall of Fame and Museum is located in the atrium of the Madison Building on the campus of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, at 600 Dulany Street, Alexandria, VA. Hall of Fame hours are Monday through Friday 9 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday from noon to 5 PM (closed Sundays and federal holidays). Admission is free. For more information on the National Inventors Hall of Fame, including Inductee nomination forms and a full listing of Inductees, please visit www.invent.org.

About Steadicam

The introduction of Steadicam in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past three decades, Steadicam has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam Camera Stabilizing Systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. Tiffen offers you a complete line of state-of-the-art models to meet your film and video needs. Tiffen is committed to support the needs of the motion picture, broadcast and professional imaging industries with the latest state-of-the-art Steadicam technology to meet your film and video needs.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

