Supersphere Launches Audiophile Series, Bringing Native Ambisonic Sound to Immersive Live Events

Los Angeles, CA - April 24, 2019 - Leading immersive entertainment production company Supersphere today announced the launch of its new Audiophile Series, marking a new level of audio fidelity and delivery for live event broadcasts. Available on Oculus Venues, the series marks the first time that live VR/360° broadcasts will offer end-to-end natively mixed ambisonic audio for primary delivery, enhancing the level of event experiences so that fans worldwide can feel even closer to the show.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Audiophile Series and bring an unmatched level of fidelity and audio quality to the world of live performance in VR and 360°,” shared Lucas Wilson, Founder and Executive Producer at Supersphere. “Since our work with Paul McCartney and Geoff Emerick years ago, we have always valued the power of live experiences and worked to deliver the highest quality productions to truly transport fans. Now with end-to-end live streaming of ambisonic audio, we are raising the bar for what fans can expect from an immersive live stream.”

The Audiophile Series will kick off in New Orleans in May with three shows: The Revivalists (at the Fillmore on May 2), Preservation Hall's 14th annual Midnight Preserves show (May 3), and Galactic (at Tipitina's on May 4). Supersphere is partnering with leading Nashville-based studio TNDV, which has produced major live events from The Final Four to the CMA Awards, and Grammy Award-winning audio engineer Mills Logan, to capture the New Orleans shows.

“Ambisonic primary delivery helps complete the VR/360° production package,” said TNDV owner Nic Dugger. “Along with the audio engineering team from TNDV, Supersphere has built a sonic experience with a selection of upcoming performances from historic venues that transport listeners into the middle of the audience, from the comfort of their own home.”

Supersphere has continually broken new ground in immersive live streaming, covering concerts, esports tournaments, sporting events, and more with custom end-to-end workflows. The company has been a trusted production partner of Oculus since the launch of Venues, and partnered with Oculus at last year’s OC5 Conference to live stream the keynotes and additional content in Venues. For this year’s F8 Conference on April 30, Supersphere will broadcast keynote speeches to Venues in native stereo.

For more on the Audiophile Series and to tune in to the New Orleans events, visit: http://superspherevr.com/live-vr/

About Supersphere

Supersphere is a leading VR/360° consultancy and production studio based in Los Angeles and New York. Supersphere’s team of top creative and engineering talent brings decades of production experience and expertise in camera technology, immersive audio, broadcast integration, live streaming, and beyond to facilitate all aspects of production from concept through delivery – helping elevate clients to more forward-thinking methods of storytelling and customer engagement. http://superspherevr.com/