Sommer Cable introduces LED/Powered Dante Adaptors at AES

Sommer cable is introducing at AES the innovative and robust SPY-EDA 1, 2 and 4 channel digital Dante to analog in/out XLR adapters with locking Neutrik EtherCON CAT6a connectors. The optimum-quality Dante(r) analog IN/OUT converters allow engineers to integrate audio devices such as power amps, analog and digital mixing consoles, I/O interfaces, active loudspeakers, etc., into any Dante(r) network.

The professional SPY-EDA adapters excel with high output levels of up to 18 dBu, metal housing, high-quality field serviceable breakout cables (4-channel versions), power supply via "Power over Ethernet" or externally via 5V USB adapters, and vivid LED status indicators.

Whether for live entertainment, touring sound or fixed installations, the benefits of the Sommer cable SPY-EDA Dante(r) system include easy wiring, a high degree of flexibility, superior audio quality, and perfect compatibility with the widely used Dante(r) pro audio standard.

Dante(r) is a trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.

Visit Sommer Cable at AES 2018 Booth # 533

