The SKAA® Tour Continues…a Vegas Hit and Then Rocks the 2019 NAMM Show with Stanton (Part of Gibson Pro Audio)

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, March 7, 2019 – Lightning strikes twice…and in an electrifyingly good way.

After hitting the jackpot in Las Vegas during its Annual Product Showcase in early January, Eleven Engineering, Inc. (www.elevenengineering.com), a market leader in semiconductor products for wireless audio for broadcast, Pro AV, home theatre, multi-room, outdoor, portable, 12 Volt (car, truck, motorcycle, power sports, marine) and gaming applications, followed that up two weeks later in Anaheim, Calif. by rocking the 2019 NAMM Show.

SKAA Pro®, which is incorporated into industry legend Stanton’s new SDH 6000 PRO Wireless headphones. (Image credit: Eleven Engineering)

“After our success at our Annual Product Showcase in Vegas, we didn’t think it was possible to top that at the NAMM Show…but we did,” explained John Sobota, Eleven Engineering CEO and director. “DJ Spark was on-hand spinning vinyl and demo’ing the SKAA-enabled Stanton SDH 6000 PRO Wireless headphones in the Stanton booth while DJ Revolution rocked them on stage during an after-hours event with other celebrity DJs headlined by DJ QBert. SKAA Pro was a hit, to say the least, and proved they are the ideal technology for DJ and Pro/MI market pros who want to, or need to, go wireless.”

SKAA is the new wireless HiFi audio standard developed by Eleven Engineering, Inc. SKAA transmitters work with iOS & Android mobile devices, Mac & Windows computers, televisions, and just about any product with a line output or a headphone jack. SKAA is also available as a built-in technology not requiring an external transmitter in purpose-designed partner products, which are featured at SKAA.com. In environments laden with heavy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth traffic, SKAA navigates through these hostile environments with best-in-class reliability. SKAA also allows for uninterrupted audio signals which are delivered with the highest sound quality to all speakers without the latency that is inherent in other wireless solutions.

SKAA Pro technology is the professional version that is fully compatible within the SKAA standard. With a low latency 18ms with 1:2 relation, it is ideal for DJ duos, portable DJ set-up and other Pro applications.

The new groundbreaking Stanton SDH 6000 PRO Wireless stereo headphones are designed for professional DJs, producers, musicians or any professional music application where lowest-latency hi-res audio wireless freedom is a must.

“DJs, producers, and musicians have been searching for pure freedom and professional functionality with their headphones, and we finally have a solution”, say James “JC” Curleigh, CEO of Gibson Brands. “With the introduction of the very first SKAA Pro product in the market, the Stanton SDH-6000 Pro wireless headphones are the solution with 45 feet of wireless freedom combined with incredibly low latency to deliver pure Stanton sound. If the launch at NAMM 2019 is an indicator, we are off to a great start for SKAA Pro and Stanton.”

(left to right) James “JC” Curleigh (CEO of Gibson Brands), DJ Spark, and Cesar Gueikian (Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson Brands) at the Stanton booth during the 2019 NAMM Show wearing Stanton’s new SDH 6000 PRO Wireless headphones which incorporate SKAA Pro® wireless technology. (Image credit: Eleven Engineering)

The Stanton SDH 6000’s large, over-the-ear cups are equipped with 50mm drivers that deliver clean powerful sound at all levels and a handy onboard selector helps compare your music between Mono and Stereo. The leather-covered headband brings together the craftsmanship along with a protective oxide aluminum layer over the ear cups for a quality look and feel. Uniquely stylish optional-On/Off blue ring accent lights set the mood for your performance.

The headphone package includes a stereo male TRS 1/8in. wireless transmitter with 1/4in. adapter, both straight and coiled audio cables for wired connectivity and a USB charging cable. Two or more headphones can be used with only one transmitter giving you versatility and options in any environment. With the first ever lowest-latency hi-res audio wireless capability on the market, combined with a bold modish look, the new SDH 6000 PRO will free up your music in style.

For more information, please contact Rex Whitehead at 480-650-3979 or email whitehead@eleveneng.com, and please visit www.elevenengineering.com, www.SKAA.com, SKAA wireless YouTube channel, and Facebook/.

About Eleven Engineering, Inc.:

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based Eleven Engineering, Inc. is a market leader in microprocessors SiPs (System in Package) and modules designed for wireless audio for Home Theater, Multi-Room, Portable, and Pro Audio products. Eleven's XInC2 multithreaded processor was designed specifically for digital wireless audio applications but is also well suited for other realtime intensive microprocessor applications.

Eleven's high-performance wireless audio semiconductors, equipped with XInC2 wireless processor cores, are complete solutions for high-quality digital wireless audio transport. WFD™, Eleven's proprietary wireless audio transport protocol, has a narrow footprint in the radio spectrum, delivering both best-in-class coexistence with WiFi / Bluetooth and unparalleled Quality of Service.

