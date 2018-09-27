Rock Salt Media Adopts flowtech100, World’s Fastest Tripod, for Emmy-Winning Program

Renowned Hawaiian Production Company Applauds Tripod’s Fast, Easy Setup, Durability, and Stability for Heavier Payloads

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. — Sept. 27,2018 — Rock Salt Media, with roots as Hawaii’s first-ever woman- and minority-owned production company, has adopted the all-new flowtech100 carbon-fibre tripod for use on the popular “Family Ingredients” lifestyle program. “Family Ingredients,” which garnered an Emmy Award for its producers, showcases the many cultures that have shaped the Hawaiian Islands and is also the first-ever Hawaii-produced program to be shown on PBS stations throughout the U.S.

The flowtech100 tripod was recently tested by Rock Salt Media Co-Owner Renea Veneri Stewart, herself a two-time Daytime Emmy Award nominee and executive producer/cinematographer for “Family Ingredients.”

Officially launched at IBC2018 by Sachtler and Vinten, both Vitec Group brands and global industry leaders in camera supports for over 100 years, flowtech100 is the latest addition to the award-winning flowtech carbon-fibre tripod range. Compatible with all major 100-mm fluid heads, flowtech100 supports a payload of up to 30 kilograms (66 pounds), making it the ideal tripod for heavy-duty electronic newsgathering (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and a wide range of wildlife, commercial, and documentary productions.

Stewart recently used the flowtech100 in a weather lull during Hurricane Hector. Set up on a rocky area of the eastern Oahu shore, the flowtech100 supported a Canon EOS C300 cinematic camera with monitor and hood, mounted on a Sachtler Video 18 S2 fluid head.

“We’re always on the lookout for tripods that are fast and lightweight, but still really strong and stable. After testing the flowtech100, I have no doubt it can provide the necessary support and stability for even heavier payloads — even in residual wind from a hurricane!” Stewart said. “The flowtech100 is not only fast and convenient, but you can feel the quality and craftsmanship for which Sachtler and Vinten are known. It’s going to become my go-to tripod.”

Like flowtech75, flowtech100 is based on an exclusive carbon-fibre technology that includes the world’s fastest-deploying tripod legs. With unique quick-release brakes conveniently located at the top of the tripod, the flowtech100 legs can be deployed simultaneously and adjust automatically to the ground’s surface — saving operators from having to bend over and manually adjust multiple brakes on each leg.

“I know the flowtech100 will stand up to a lot of handling from planes and trains to boats and cars, and that’s really important when we’re on location and can’t just go to a rental house to get another tripod,” Stewart added. “But its fast and easy setup really got my attention. Many times, when we’re shooting in the field, the director will want us to catch a shot in an instant. With the tripod’s quick-release brakes, we can be locked down and ready to go in seconds and at any height we need — even very low, ground-level shots.”

Barbara Jaumann, product manager — supports, Vitec Production Solutions, commented, “Renea’s passion for the beauty and culture of the Hawaiian Islands shows in every aspect of her work. We knew she would be sold on flowtech100’s extreme ruggedness, incredibly fast and easy setup, and stability for heavy payloads even in adverse conditions, and we’re honoured that the tripod is now an integral part of ‘Family Ingredients.’”

The flowtech100 tripod can now be preordered from authorised Sachtler or Vinten resellers and will be shipped Oct. 1. The MSRP of the new flowtech100 is $3,450, £2,550, €2,900, and ¥414,000.

More information on flowtech is available at www.flowtech-tripod.com.

