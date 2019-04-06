RED Digital Cinema To Showcase Real-Time 8K Workflow Alongside Latest DSMC2® Cameras And Accessories At NAB 2019

RED Digital Cinema will showcase the soon to be released RED R3D SDK for NVIDIA CUDA-accelerated platforms, alongside the DSMC2 MONSTRO 8K VV, GEMINI 5K S35 and the new RED RANGER™ all-in-one camera system at the RED Demo Room in North Hall (N201LMR) at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 8-11.

RED’s Post Production and Workflow Specialist, Dan Duran, will be presenting at the inaugural 8K Seminar on April 10 in Room N221-222 at 11:05 a.m. Duran will share the benefits of 8K from acquisition to post, followed by a panel discussion with moderator and organizer Chris Chinnock. At Adorama (Booth C4446) on April 8 at 4pm, Duran will discuss the value and benefits of REDCODE RAW with Cinematographer, Kaity Williams, and host, Steven Pierce. Duran will also discuss new post technologies with Cinematographers Philip Grossman and Phil Hollandon April 9 at2:30pm at NAB Live Stage (located between Central and North Halls).

Visitors to the RED Demo Room will experience real-time playback, edit and color grade of 8K footage by offloading the compute-intensive decoding and debayering of R3D files onto one or more NVIDIA GPUs.

RED will also provide live demonstrations of its latest sensor technology at NAB, including the MONSTRO 8K VV and GEMINI 5K S35. The DSMC2 MONSTRO delivers the most comprehensive lens compatibility in the industry and users can nimbly transition from 8K Full Frame to 6K Super 35, and down to 4K by simply changing their resolution. The DSMC2 GEMINI leverages dual sensitivity modes to provide greater flexibility for a variety of shooting environments including exceptional low-light performance. Recent productions that have chosen these sensors to tell their stories include “Mindhunter” (season 2), “Bosch,” “The Dirt,” “The Witcher,” “The Village,” “Sneaky Pete” (season 3), “Peaky Blinders” (season 5), “Now Apocalypse,” and “Tidelands,” as well as the upcoming “Stranger Things” (season 3), “6 Underground,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “The Aeronauts,” “A Million Little Pieces,” and “Sextuplets.”

RED RANGER, now available from RED Authorized Rental Houses, will also be on display. RANGER is designed to meet the needs of high-end productions with the benefits of RED’s cinematic full frame MONSTRO 8K VV sensor. The includes three SDI outputs (two mirrored and one independent) allowing two different looks to be output simultaneously; wide-input voltage (11.5V to 32V); 24V and 12V power outs (two of each); one 12V P-Tap port; integrated 5-pin XLR stereo audio input (Line/Mic/+48V Selectable); as well as genlock, timecode, USB and control. Ideal for studio configurations, RANGER is capable of handling heavy-duty power sources and boasts a larger fan for quieter and more efficient temperature management. To enable a robust end-to-end color management and post workflow, RED’s enhanced image processing pipeline (IPP2) is also included in the system.

Joining the NAB product presentations are RED’s newest accessories. The RED® DSMC2 Touch 7.0” Ultra-Brite LCD Monitor is a robust, optically-bonded touchscreen with Gorilla Glass that provides an intuitive way to navigate menus, adjust camera parameters, and review .R3D clips directly out of the camera. It offers a brighter, high-definition viewing experience for recording and viewing footage on DSMC2 camera systems, even in direct sunlight. The DSMC2 PRODUCTION MODULE mounts directly to the DSMC2 camera body and incorporates an industry standard V-Lock mount with integrated battery mount (DSMC2 Gold Mount will be available soon) and P-Tap for 12V accessories. The module delivers a comprehensive array of video, XLR audio, power, and communication connections, including support for 3-pin 24V accessories. It’s also available as a kit.