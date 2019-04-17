Qligent Celebrates Two Prestigious Awards at 2019 NAB Show

MELBOURNE, Florida,April17,2019 — Qligent tied a neat ribbon around its most successful NAB Show to date with two prestigious industry awards for its new Vision Analytics platform. Recognized by IABM and Future, the awards demonstrate how Qligent has hit the right buttons around the power that advanced analytics brings to fighting viewer and customer churn in an increasingly fractured television marketplace.

Qligent’s Vision Analytics offers a powerful cloud-based big data solution to monitor the quality of viewer engagement, and protect media brand value across multiple delivery platforms. Vision Analytics harnesses the power of data mining, machine learning, and predictive data analytics to help its customers quickly address quality issues and take corrective action.

The power of Vision Analytics comes through its ability to sample video content globally across any content distribution channel, andmonitor the viewer’s quality of experience on any platform, network, channel, or app at any given moment—uniquely out to the last mile. Following the mining and analysis of these massive data sets, Vision Analytics gives broadcasters, MVPDs and other content owners a valuable assessment of the health of their media operations, ranging from broad visibility to granular, in-depth reporting.

“With infinite media entertainment options available, viewers will quickly grow frustrated and move on to alternative content if they experience problems finding, accessing, or watching a particular show,” said Ted Korte, CTO, Qligent. “Vision Analytics provides critical real-time insights to six or more departments ranging from efficient technical support, risk and cost reductions, and brand and loyalty improvements.”

Qligent was recognized in the Monetize category of the IABMBaMAwards® 2019. Vision Analytics puts the power back in the hands of broadcasters, service providers and content owners to effectively fight subscriber churn and audience erosion. All shortlisted entries were submitted to an independent panel of specialist judges that ultimately chose each category winner. Qligent was one of 40 entrants selected out of 160 IABMBaMAwards® 2019 submissions.

Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts. They are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry and particularly the target readership of each specific publication. Future’s TV Technology publication is the digital television authority, serves the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets.

“The Future Best of Show Awards at NAB are in their sixth year,” said Paul McLane, Future managing director, content for media technology titles. “The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry’s top trade show. The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where media technology businesses are headed.”

ABOUTQligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.