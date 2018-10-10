Monroe Electronics to Demonstrate Industry-First Advancements in Emergency Alert Monitoring, Management, and Compliance at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Oct. 9, 2018 — Digital Alert Systems/Monroe Electronics, the global leader in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, today announced its lineup for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018. On hand in Booth 1131 will be two major industry firsts — an IP-first service for Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) polling and the industry's first enterprisewide Emergency Alert System (EAS) management system. Both innovations represent the latest in advanced emergency alerting technology for cable television.

Visitors to this year's Cable-Tec Expo will be the first to see Triggered CAP Polling™, a powerful tool that enables cable television operators to present more complete alert information to the public. This industry-first feature is part of the company's Version 4 software upgrade, which also features a complete operating system upgrade for the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC™-II and Monroe Electronics One-Net™ SE emergency alert devices. The Version 4 software upgrade, released earlier in October, provides a wealth of enhancements, including improved software-update management tools, new security features, and support for the new Blue Alert (BLU) EAS code mandated by the FCC. A cumulative cybersecurity update rounds out the release. Version 4 software runs on the One-Net SE integrated EAS/CAP encoder/decoder, which is the industry standard for FCC compliance. Its acclaimed flexible design makes it the perfect platform for maintaining compatibility with evolving CATV and IPTV technologies.

This year's expo will also be the stage for HALO™ Version 2.0, the latest edition of Digital Alert Systems' one-of-a-kind, highly specialized management system capable of overseeing all encoders/decoders and facilitating command of all connected EAS devices in an enterprise. This web-based, enterprisewide tool forms a single aggregation point through which multiple users can oversee the health and status of each EAS device, alert key personnel of critical changes, centralize configuration settings, manage software updates, and consolidate FCC-mandated test results for easier EAS Test Result System (ETRS) filings.

Also on display will be the R232 MultiPort™ RF router from Monroe's unique line of audio/video/RF switches for the modern headend. The R232 MultiPort router features 32 inputs and two nonblocking outputs in a compact 1-RU chassis — the densest switching matrix available. Two different test instruments can share any port, saving valuable rack space at far less cost than other designs. A +20 decibel input-to-output gain, an ultrawide operating range (5 megahertz to 2 gigahertz) supporting DOCSIS 3.1, and automation interfacing for devices such as the Viavi VSA-RF100 video assurance probe make the R232 the best choice for test-point aggregation.

Finally, Monroe Electronics will show Custom Message Pro™ (also known as CMPro™), an optional software add-on to the One-Net and DASDEC emergency messaging platforms. Custom Message Pro significantly improves on-site communications and mass notification by allowing designated users secure access to a specific screen, where they can create detailed, customized audio/video messages for processing by downstream equipment, including other EAS devices. At the same time, it accommodates multiple forms of emergency messaging through One-Net and DASDEC's video and audio capabilities. A unique feature available only from Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems is the ability to access and distribute outside messages that could impact people inside the facility, resulting in improved safety.

"Monroe Electronics is the leading manufacturer of advanced EAS/CAP-compliant encoder/decoder solutions for analog, digital, and IPTV distribution systems. Our products continue to set the standard for EAS/CAP compliance management by providing all the features necessary to meet FCC regulations and FEMA mandates," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics. "We invite anyone at Cable-Tec Expo who's responsible for emergency alerting and mass notification to join us in Booth 1131 to see how our products — some of which are one-of-a-kind — can impact their operations."

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com. More information about Monroe Electronics products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) for radio and television broadcasters. In 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics, whose EAS products are the widely accepted standard for CATV. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, Digital Alert Systems provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Digital Alert Systems, Monroe Electronics, and One-Net™ brands and maintains its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world.

More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com and www.monroe-electronics.com.

