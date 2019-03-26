Indipro Tools Releases Porta-Pak Battery at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 26, 2019 – Indipro Tools, manufacturers of premium power solutions for digital and professional video applications, will unveil its new Porta-Pak battery at NAB 2019 (Central Hall, Booth 11145). This versatile 98Wh battery is specifically tailored to integrate seamlessly with DSLR camera monitors, LED lighting and audio/video converters.

With its small footprint (3x5x1.5-inches), the Porta-Pak 98Wh battery enables users to power up their camera and accessories conveniently using one compact power source. The battery incorporates a 2.5mm outputting connector at 12V, a 2.1mm outputting connector at 7.4V and a 5V USB to charge multiple devices at once. The Porta-Pak features an on-board four-segment LED battery level indicator to ensure the user knows precisely when to recharge. It also includes a two-amp charger for a quick and powerful charge on-the-go.

“We are excited to introduce the Porta-Pak battery to our industry colleagues at this year’s NAB show,” says Matt Nigro, director of operations, Indipro Tools. “This innovative unit has been specifically tailored to the needs of DSLR users, allowing them to power up their camera and various accessories with the ease of one compact power source.”

The unit comes complete with a utility bag that can be clipped to a belt – in which the Porta-Pak battery can sit while in use, a dummy LP-E6 battery to power Blackmagic’s 4K camera and 2.1-mm and 2.5-mm splitter cables. An optional Porta-Pak battery enclosure with multi-mount options that enables the user to mount directly to cameras and tripods is also available.

About Indipro Tools

For nearly a decade, Indipro Tools has manufactured a wide selection of high-quality, competitively priced batteries, chargers, cables and alternative power solutions for DSLRs, professional cameras and a range of production accessories. The company’s power solutions are compatible with the industry’s leading brands, including Blackmagic, Canon, Panasonic and Sony. Indipro products are ideal for a vast range of applications and users, from independent filmmakers to broadcast production studios. For more information, visit https://www.indiprotools.com/.