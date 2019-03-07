Imagine Products to Unveil New Improvements at the 2019 NAB Show That Make Media Production Workflows More Efficient

INDIANAPOLIS — March 6, 2019 — Imagine Products, creator of software utilities for backing up, viewing, sharing, transcoding, and archiving video assets, today announced highlights of its lineup for the 2019 NAB Show. The theme at Imagine Products' booth this year will be "new," including new licensing options, a new website, a new activation system, and more. It's all to help Imagine Products users around the world — from large studios and television networks, such as BBC, HBO, and NBC Sports, to one-person shops and freelancers — make their workflows more efficient for productions large and small.

"We've been watching the industry and workflows change over the past few years. Rental equipment is becoming much more popular because it creates a more flexible and fluid work space. And bundling the software that works nicely together offers the peace of mind we're well-known for and provides a cohesive experience," said Michelle Maddox, marketing director at Imagine Products. "The new website and activation very much fall in that same vein. We're excited to show them to our loyal customers and introduce them to our new ones."

All Imagine Products software now comes with new licensing options: perpetual or rental. All perpetual licenses include an update plan that gives users 12 months of updates. While update plans might expire, users will always have access to their licenses and will never be forced to have an update plan. If the update plan expires, users will stay on that version of the software until they decide to purchase a current update plan.

Imagine Products' new rental licenses serve the ever-growing number of customers who rely on rental equipment for greater flexibility. Rental licenses allow customers to add workstations to a larger job, provide tools for projects they might not normally need, and familiarize themselves with a product they might be curious about. Furthermore, customers can bundle complementary software for a more unified workflow.

Meanwhile, Imagine Products has redesigned its website and activation functions to be both easier to use and more agile, giving customers more control over their licenses.

ShotPut Pro, the industry standard for offloading video, audio, and photo files, has gotten a makeover, with a new look and new features including condensed PDF reports with more metadata, a simple mode for faster offloading, new thumbnails for Codex .ARX RAW frames, and a few more features that will be unveiled at the 2019 NAB Show. ShotPut Pro 2019 is available for Mac users now and for Windows users later this spring.

Imagine Products is also working with new partners Codex and Frame.io to offer a more complete workflow to users.

"The bedrock of Imagine Products is to provide exceptional products at a fair price to improve workflows," Maddox added. "Working with partners has always been important for us to provide more complete workflows to our users. Partnering with Codex and Frame.io gives us that ability, and we are excited to work with them closely in 2019. At NAB this year we will be showcasing these partners and providing an in-depth look at what a potential workflow could be for our users."

The ShotPut Pro update plan is $49. The cost of rental licenses varies. All rental options are outlined on the website. More information about Imagine Products is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

