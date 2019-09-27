IHSE USA Products at Broadcast India 2019

IP CON R488 Remote Access Gateway

On display at Broadcast India 2019 will be IHSE's R488 Secure IP Remote Access (SIRA) Gateway for KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse), which reduces the time and cost associated with managing multisite computer sources by combining networked workstations and local computers under a single display management system. For industry applications such as video production or broadcasting, workflow is tremendously improved when operators can share multiple computer sources, no matter if they are centralized or located across the globe.

The R488 is designed for use with IHSE Draco tera KVM switches and is seamlessly compatible with the Draco vario extender series and Draco vario chassis. The R488 module connects the KVM matrix to private or public TCP/IP networks, bringing more flexibility to a Draco tera matrix without sacrificing the philosophy of securely isolating the core matrix and signal management from TCP/IP. This allows very high-performance remote access to matrix-connected target devices via an HTML browser or soft client. Encrypted signal transmission via IP ensures protection of intellectual property while still offering the most flexible access to matrices connected from remote locations via private or public networks.

Draco vario HDMI 2x1 Switch

IHSE's Draco vario 2x1 HDMI KVM switch is a compact, two-port KVM switching solution that enables extended-distance connections between computer sources and user stations. Addressing market demand for increased security when connecting multiple computers in a single workstation area, the Draco vario HDMI 2x1 system is making it possible to leverage two remote computers or servers at one desk using a single keyboard, mouse, and display. Thanks to IHSE's award-winning Draco vario 481 series extenders for HDMI, signals can be shared across long distances over a single fiber or Cat-X connection with perfect video quality and zero mouse latency.

The new Draco vario HDMI 2x1 two-port package delivers convenience, enhanced security, and superior performance over fixed-box solutions that require all the CPU cables to connect directly to the box at the workstation location. For added flexibility, a local HDMI connector and a USB port on the RX extender allow for a local computer or laptop to be connected directly at the workstation. With simple keyboard commands, users can have immediate access to three sources via a single keyboard and mouse. Engineered for reliability and exceptional high-resolution image performance, the Draco vario uses IHSE's optimized compression technology to deliver perfect transmission of computer video images up to 1920x1200@60Hz resolution, including 1080p/60 and 2K.

Draco ultra 495 Series

Built on IHSE's proven Draco ultra series extender platform and utilizing the company's Lici® technology, the new Draco ultra 495 series extenders for HDMI 2.0 provide full-4K video distribution for UHD 2160p, 30-bit 4:4:4 signals. The Draco ultra 495 extends 4K (4096x2160 or 3840x2160) video and USB for a keyboard and mouse from the host system up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber. Additionally, the extenders can be integrated as part of the Draco ultra series KVM switch fabric to share connections between HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort devices. The 495's visually lossless technology delivers exceptional graphics and video playback performance with the computer centrally located in a machine room via a single-duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable. These extenders also support audio transmission via the HDMI interface. Also available are optional add-on modules for digital audio input and output as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232. For direct video access in the server room, the CPU (TX) includes a local output to connect a control monitor. At the same time, there is a local input on the CON unit (RX) to connect a locally connected source (switchable). For mission-critical and 24/7 operations such as broadcast, 3D design, visualization, and military command-and-control environments, the units can be installed in chassis assemblies for redundant power and redundant path distribution.

Company Overview:

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

IHSE IP CON R488 Remote Access Gateway

The Draco vario HDMI 2x1 system makes it possible to leverage two remote computers or servers at one desk using a single keyboard, mouse, and display.

IHSE Draco ultra 495 Series

