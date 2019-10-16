Embrionix Names Roy Folkman Vice President of Sales for North America

LAVAL, Quebec — Oct. 15, 2019 — Embrionix today announced the appointment of Roy Folkman to the position of vice president of sales for North America. In his new role, a promotion from his previous position as Embrionix director of sales, Folkman will lead sales efforts across the media industry and help position the company for further growth.

"Roy is a highly motivated industry professional with a strong history of sales success," said Renaud Lavoie, Embrionix president. "With his experience selling into complex environments, his skills as a manager and communicator, and his unwavering integrity and focus on the customer, he will make a great leader for our North American sales team."

Folkman has worked as a media industry professional for 34 years in both sales and technical roles. He joined Embrionix in 2018 as director of sales, having earlier served as a strategic account manager in the U.S. for Grass Valley. Folkman previously was chief engineer at Post Haste Video in Vancouver. He began his career as a maintenance technician working at Canadian broadcast facilities. Folkman graduated from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in 1985.

About Embrionix

Embrionix provides very compact, high-density IP gateways, IP signal processors, converters, and multiviewers for broadcast video applications. The company's innovative, low-footprint solutions free up premium rack space, consume less power, and close the gap between fiber-optic, coaxial, and emerging IP technology deployments.

The transition to IP becomes much easier with a highly optimized solution for SDI-to-IP conversion provided by Embrionix. This is made possible with the company's miniaturized emSFP modules equipped with an IP encapsulator and de-encapsulator. These miniaturized devices can be installed directly inside a 10GE or 25GE COTS IP switch for signal aggregation to 40/100GE ports or inside the company's 1-RU emMODULAR aggregation frame, and they can convert any SDI legacy equipment within an IP network. Embrionix also offers a series of stand-alone, compact gateways tailored to monitor and format-convert IP signals. The Embrionix emVIRTU All-IP Core Infrastructure and Media Processing Platform is designed to provide an extremely high-density 1RU hub packed with virtualized IP signal processing services.

With headquarters located outside of Montreal, Canada, Embrionix has design, R&D, and sales offices around the world. The company's solutions are also available through a global network of professional value-added resellers. More information on pricing and availability is available at www.embrionix.com.

