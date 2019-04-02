Dalet Rolls Out Its New Artificial Intelligence Service Dalet Media Cortex

New York, USA – April 2nd, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today the general availability of Dalet Media Cortex, its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. Dalet Media Cortex empowers media professionals with enhanced content curation, production, management and publishing workflows. This release version offers automatic metadata generation with a range of cognitive services, automatic captions creation, and a first generation of smart assistants that provides content discovery, insights and contextual recommendations to creatives and editorial users within their productions.

“As more and more content is being acquired and produced, the pressure is on media organizations everywhere to not only automate more of the process but gain more value from their content,” explains Kevin Savina, Director of Product Strategy, Dalet. “We have explored with our customers the many ways in which AI technologies can bring value to their business and operations. The key to success is to have the ability to combine the right mix of AI models for a given content type and set of outcomes expected; then automatically curate and leverage the data these models generate to create contextual, actionable insights for content producers and operations managers within their day-to-day tools and workflows.”

Empowering Storytellers

Providing the right insights, in the right toolset, with the right context, Dalet Media Cortex helps content producers, owners, and publishers across news, sports, programs, and radio operations make the most of their media assets, become more productive and focus their time on creative work.

The service maximizes efficiency, effectiveness and enables new business models. It augments productions with better content search and insights, automates mundane tasks and processes, and brings collaboration to a whole new level. On the distribution side, audiences are better-served thanks to higher quality content and richer, personalized multi-platform experiences.

Ultimately it helps media organizations connect their content to opportunities.

Dalet Media Cortex at a Glance

Easy to adopt and implement, the pay-as-you-go service orchestrates combinations of cognitive services best suited for the job, the content type, and the expected outcomes while optimizing cost and quality.



Dalet Media Cortex use cases shown at NAB 2019 include:

Automated content indexing and classification through speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision services to save time and improve data depth and consistency

through speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision services to save time and improve data depth and consistency Automatic content captioning in multiple languages

in multiple languages Smart content recommendations with contextual information and actionable insights for users to optimize content use and enhance overall story creation

“Dalet Media Cortex is the ultimate content assistant. It will power charge your content searches, give your storytellers more content options to work with and let your business and content strategy teams build new monetization with your products,” concludes Savina.





About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on the agile Daelt Galaxy five platform, Dalet solutions offer rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.



Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).



Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



