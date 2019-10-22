Cobalt Iron Selects Randy Jones as VP of Engineering

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Oct. 22, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data protection, today announced that Randy Jones has joined the company as vice president of engineering. In this newly created position, Jones will lead and grow the software and system engineering teams in a push to further enhance product capabilities.

"Cobalt Iron is dedicated to pushing the limits of what our products can do, so we're scaling our engineering department to make it happen," said Rob Marett, chief technology officer of Cobalt Iron. "Randy is just the person to lead this effort, because he brings a wealth of experience building teams and developing process and structure to help scale."

Jones has led large-scale data technology and application development departments in several large companies. Immediately before coming to Cobalt Iron, he was the director of data engineering at American Century Investments. Previously, Jones held management positions at the University of Kansas Hospital and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, among others. He was also a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. He holds a bachelor's degree in applied science and technology and an MBA with a specialization in marketing.

"What Cobalt Iron has done with its Compass SaaS solution is far beyond what any other data-protection company can offer. I'm so happy to be joining the team to help take the product to new heights of security, scalability, cost savings, and efficiency for our customers," Jones said.

Jones reports to Marett.

