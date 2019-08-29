Canada's Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) Builds IP-Based Video Transport on Embrionix Solutions

LAVAL, Quebec — Aug. 27, 2019 — Embrionix today announced that Canada's Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) is using Embrionix emMODULAR, emFUSION, and miniaturized emSFP IP-processing modules to realize the benefits of real-time media over IP in delivering content to Canadian viewers. The Embrionix solutions have been installed as part of CPAC's shift from an aging CWDM system to a modern and more efficient IP-based video transport system.

"CPAC has built a tradition of using technology to build efficiencies that enable quality program creation and delivery," said Eitan Weisz, director of engineering, IT, and technical operations at CPAC. "We leverage technology to enable creativity, and the innovative design of the Embrionix emSFP solution is optimal for creative, forward-looking infrastructure design."

CPAC is a commercial-free, not-for-profit, bilingual (French and English) television service providing a window on Canadian politics and public affairs. CPAC is owned by a consortium of Canadian cable companies, namely Rogers, Shaw, Vidéotron, Cogeco, Eastlink, and Access Communications, who have invested more than $50 million to create and preserve this editorially independent voice. CPAC is available across Canada on basic cable and satellite, on the web at cpac.ca, and on the CPAC TV 2 GO mobile app.

CPAC studios are located just two blocks from the Canadian Parliament Buildings in Ottawa. CPAC's CWDM system, previously used for daily live HD production, connects CPAC studios to the Parliament Buildings over a single dark fiber pair. In replacing that system, CPAC opted to implement a real-time media-over-IP system that would offer numerous and substantial benefits including inherent routing, increased capacity, improved operational flexibility, non-blocking architecture, and greater scalability for simpler future expansion.

The new IP-based video transport solution is non-blocking with inherent routing capability, and it boosts capacity from eight signals in each direction to a maximum capacity of 50 signals in each direction over the existing single dark fiber pair. As built, the system uses only one of the eight 100 GE aggregation ports on the switches and only uses 14 of the 48 ports on each switch.

