CALREC’S LATEST TECHNOLOGY ADDED TO FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY’S WORLD-CLASS PERFORMANCE VENUE

WINTER PARK, FL,OCTOBER 23, 2018 — Full Sail University has expanded its world-class performance venue, Full Sail Live, with Calrec Audio’sArtemis and Brio36 consoles. Already utilizing a Summa console for its Show Production degree program and Brio console for its Film degree program, Full Sail knows Calrec’s advanced audio solutions.

“The existing broadcast audio console in our performance venue was being maxed out, so an upgrade was in order,” says Scott Dansby, Director, Industry Relations, Full Sail University. “We had an existing relationship with Calrec and knew its consoles had the right tools, functionality and features. Also, continuity was important to us as some of the students were already working with Calrec boards as part of their degree programs. By choosing Calrec’s Artemis and Brio36 consoles for the venue, we now have the ability to grow the system and scale it towards the events in that space. Calrec is providing us with a lot more room to grow in terms of the number of busses, channels and networks.”

Having two consoles in the same room is not a typical set-up. The 56 fader Artemis and the Brio36 combo give Full Sail Live different options of how to use the system. It also supports many different protocols including analog, AES, MADI, Waves Soundgrid and Dante, which is important for Full Sail Live as the venue works in a mixed protocol environment. In addition, both consoles are connected to Calrec’s Hydra2 network so either console can use any I/O resource on the network.

“It’s a total game changer for us as far as being able to distribute I/O around the facility,” says Vince Lepore, Director, Event Technical Operations, Full Sail University. “We have the new system connected to our video router through a number of different MADI ports, which is tremendously helpful for being able to embed and de-embed audio off of our router. That was something we were unable to do before and that’s given us a lot more flexibility. We can also now have several consoles across campus connected over the Hydra2 network — not just within the performance venue, but over the entire campus.”

When not in use, the consoles are available to students, as well as external clients that come into the space. Full Sail’s diverse prospective means many students can use the audio equipment, which gives them relevant experience for after graduation.

The Full Sail Live Venue is an acoustically engineered multi-purpose facility with a moveable stage and world-class audio, video and lighting equipment. The venue hosts orientation and graduation ceremonies for the university, as well as serving as a multi-purpose production space for professional projects. Full Sail Live has hosted concerts, guest speakers, film screenings, gaming tournaments and live performances.

“As an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology, we are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Full Sail University,” says Helen Carr, Regional Sales Manager at Calrec. “The addition of the power packed Artemis and Brio consoles to the spectacular Full Sail Live venue will allow students to reach their full potential while maintaining a familiarity with Calrec equipment for post-graduation work opportunities.”

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its history, including most recently: One of the 2018 “Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design” by The Princeton Review, one of the 2016 “Top 25 Music Schools” by The Hollywood Reporter, and one of the 2017 “Top 50 Film Schools” by The WrapMagazine. The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2016 “School/College of the Year.”

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 64,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors. For more information visit, FullSail.edu

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide networks, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

