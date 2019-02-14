Calrec Audio Showcases the route to IP at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, FEBRUARY 14, 2019 — Calrec Audio (Booth: C7408) is paving the way for the next chapter in broadcasting with native IP products for fully integrated workflows. At NAB, Calrec will showcase its native IP consoles – ImPulse and Type R – along with its upgrade solutions.

“Broadcasters are asking for fully integrated IP workflows that utilise open standards,” says Dave Letson, Calrec’s VP of Sales. “Calrec has always worked closely with broadcasters to enable them to create the workflows that they need. The transition to IP is no different as we have powerful native-IP solutions and a clear route to follow that will make the upgrade path a smooth journey. We’re very excited to demonstrate how we can make our customers IP vision a reality.”

ImPulse core

Calrec’s ImPulse core is a powerful audio processing and routing engine with AES67 and SMPTE 2110 connectivity. The ImPulse core is compatible with current Apollo and Artemis control surfaces, providing a simple upgrade path for existing Calrec customers. In addition, future scalable expansion will allow up to four DSP mix engines and control systems to run independently on a single core at the same time, providing the ability to use multiple large-format mixers simultaneously in an extremely cost-effective and compact footprint.

ImPulse provides 3D immersive path widths and panning for next generation audio applications, and has an integral AoIP router, which fully supports NMOS discovery and connection management, as well as mDNS/Ravenna discovery.

Type R

Type R is a modular, expandable, IP-based radio system, which utilizes standard networking technology and combines it with configurable soft panels that can be tailored to operator needs. It provides simple customization across established networks, open control protocols and surface personalization.

It has a simple 2U core with integrated I/O resources to get customers up and running immediately. A single core can power up to three independent mixing environments, with no sharing of DSP resources. Combined with the flexibility of an AES67 compatible network, Type R provides enough flexibility to keep pace with radio’s changing requirements.

IP Gateway

Calrec is committed to assisting broadcasters with their chosen route to IP integration. Calrec’s H2/IP Gateway links Hydra2 to the IP domain allowing signals and control to pass in both directions.

Hydra2 I/O Upgrades

Modular I/O frames can be upgraded with a new switchable controller card that allows them to sit on either a Hydra2 or IP network, with a future option to upgrade existing fixed format boxes.

