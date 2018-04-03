Broadpeak Revenue Soars in 2017, With Sales Up 54 Percent

In Response to the Growing Requirement for Content Delivery Solutions That Provide High QoE and Cost Efficiencies, Broadpeak Has Opened New Offices in New Delhi, Tokyo, Mexico City, and Denver

CESSON SEVIGNE, France — April 3, 2018 — Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that its sales grew by 54 percent in 2017, necessitating the opening of several new offices.

Last year, Broadpeak opened an expanded headquarters building in Cesson-Sevigne, France, to accommodate the growing number of employees dedicated to providing cutting-edge content delivery solutions. Broadpeak also opened new offices in New Delhi and Tokyo as part of the company’s strategy to expand into India and Japan, where OTT video delivery is growing fast. In addition, Broadpeak has added an operations center in Denver to better meet the needs of North American customers.

“As pay-TV operators and content providers look to deliver a superior experience on every screen, they need solutions that allow them to achieve this in the most efficient way possible. The significant growth our company experienced is a testament to the technology innovations we provide in this area,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. “Over the last year, we’re proud to have signed 23 new customers, including several Tier 1 operators, across all corners of the world. This success would never be possible without our forward-thinking customers, partners, and employees, all of whom are focused on advancing video content delivery and providing world-class video experiences to consumers.”

Broadpeak will present its CDN and video streaming solutions at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12 in Las Vegas at booth SU10801CM. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

