Blackmagic Design Announces Proland Group as its Authorized Distributor for Russia and Belarus

Fremont, CA - June 5, 2019 - Blackmagic Design has today announced the appointment of the Proland Group Ltd as its authorized distribution partner in the Russian Federation and Belarus markets.

An established distributor, with an experienced team who understands the needs of the region, the appointment of the Proland Group Ltd comes as Blackmagic Design invests significantly to ensure the highest levels of service and support to its resellers and customers.

With an ever increasing demand for Blackmagic Design's creative video solutions in the Russian speaking region, the decision to partner with Moscow based Proland Group Ltd comes following a lengthy search process.

Proland Group Ltd's wealth of local knowledge and expertise will allow Blackmagic Design to streamline logistics, speed-up order fulfillment throughout the Russian Federation and Belarus, support localized marketing activities and ensure customers have access to technical sales support and service in native Russian language.

"We are very excited to announce the the appointment of Proland Group as Blackmagic Design's Authorized Distributor as we invest to meet the changing demands of our Russian speaking customers," says Tim Siddons, Sales Director, EMEA. "As one of the best in the business, we are looking forward to working with Proland Group to ensure that our customers and dealers have the very best access to our products and support going forward.”

Effective immediately, Proland Group Ltd will supply all resellers buying Blackmagic Design product in the Russian Federation and Belarus.

“We are grateful for the trust Blackmagic Design places in us and believe that we will meet their expectations. Our mission is to offer high quality solutions, customer focused service and excellent technical support. Our close knit team has everything it takes to achieve this goal,” concludes Anna Kovalyova, General Manager Proland Group Ltd. “With established distribution channels and an insight into the market of TV and video equipment we are well positioned to promote Blackmagic Design products in the Russian Federation and Belarus.”

