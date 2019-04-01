AES Dublin Research Sessions Reveal the Future

— The 146thAudio Engineering Society International Convention’s slate of Papers, E-Briefs and Poster sessions reveal latest advances in audio research and science —

New York, NY - Tomorrow’s audio products can be previewed today at the AES Dublin International Pro Audio Convention. Promising to “Excite Your Ears,” the Convention will illuminate the audio research that will define future products and practices. The Papers, Engineering Brief and Poster sessions form the core of this year’s Technical Program, taking place March 20 – 23 at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland.

Papers sessions will be broken down into topical categories, each featuring a themed set of presentations in areas of study such as Loudspeakers, Game Audio, Hearing and Perception, Machine Learning and more. Additional Poster sessions will further expound upon these and similar topics, in a two-hour open-format display-type setting taking place each day of the Convention. “New technologies and techniques that are brought to light at AES Conventions often pave the way for audio product and production innovations in the near future,” stated Jamie Angus-Whiteoak, AES Dublin Papers Co-chair. “The papers presented at AES Dublin will unveil the cutting-edge research across a range of audio fields of study such as machine learning, and acoustic simulation and practice, through to novel production methods, and game audio.”

Featured papers being presented at AES Dublin include titles such as “Background Ducking to Produce Esthetically Pleasing Audio for TV with Clear Speech”, “Audio Inpainting of Music by Means of Neural Networks”, “Segmentation of Listeners Based on Their Preferred Headphone Sound Quality Profiles” and “Quantitative Analysis of Streaming Protocols for Enabling Internet of Things (IoT) Audio Hardware.”

Engineering Briefs present the results of practical, experiment-driven research into cutting-edge topics. Featured topics are Spatial Audio and Acoustics, Microphones and Circuits, Loudspeaker and Assistive Technologies, and Production and Simulation. Additional E-Brief Poster Sessions will also bring to life further areas of study and implementation of professional audio technologies in practice.

AES Dublin Papers and EBriefs preprints are available now in the AES E-Library at aes.org/e-lib.