Clear-Com Honored with NAMM Milestone Award for 50 Years of Service in the Music Products Industry

Clear-Com of Alameda, California was honored at the 2018 NAMM Show with the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Milestone Award for 50 years of service in the music products industry. Presented annually by NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond, the Milestone Award recognizes music businesses that have flourished through changing business environments to reach a noteworthy anniversary.



“Back in 1968, Bob Cohen and Charlie Button founded Clear-Com and created the very first production intercom - known as the RS-100 distributed amplifier analog beltpack system - which was used for production communication by legendary San Francisco rock bands and artists such as Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, and the Grateful Dead. While we have diversified over the past 50 years into myriad markets, Live Production represents our roots and remains a significant and special sector for our company,” said Bob Boster, President, Clear-Com. “The dramatic development of live music production values in recent years, including cutting edge lighting, video, choreography, robotics, and other special effects is only possible with sophisticated and reliable communications. Our company is honored to be part of this development and to be recognized by NAMM with this prestigious award.”



Clear-Com, an HME company, is a trusted global provider of professional real-time communications solutions and services. Its legacy of technological advancements and innovations has delivered significant improvements to the way people collaborate in professional settings where real-time communications matters. Around the globe and across markets, Clear-Com’s innovations and solutions have received numerous awards and recognitions for ingenuity and impact to customers.



“NAMM is honored to recognize Clear-Com for their 50 years in business and in service to both the music products industry and to their community,” noted Lamond. “Clear-Com has demonstrated the perseverance and passion to stand the test of time, inspire countless others and create a more musical world for the benefit of all.”



The Milestone Awards are presented annually to industry leaders celebrating notable anniversaries during The NAMM Show, held during the month of January in Anaheim, California. The NAMM Show brings together over 100,000 industry professionals to preview the latest gear, attend educational sessions, and network with peers from more than 129 countries and regions.



Clear-Com’s communication products have consistently met the demands for high quality audio, reliability, scalability and low latency, while addressing communication requirements of varying size and complexity. Its reputation in the industry is not only based on product achievements, but also on a consistently high level of customer engagement and dedication to delivering the right solutions for specialized applications, with the expertise to make it work.



