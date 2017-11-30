Dalet Japan Expands Media Consultancy and Professional Services with New Solution Architect Appointment

Tokyo, Japan – November 30, 2017 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced the addition of Reona Yanagishita to the Dalet Japan team. An expert in enterprise media workflows, Yanagishita steps into the Pre-Sales & Solution Architect position, spearheading workflow design and consultancy for Dalet’s Japan-based customers. A tech savvyexpert and media industry veteran, Yanagishita brings over 10 years of experience that will strengthen Dalet’s strategic efforts in the Japanese market, and augment the value proposition to customers in the space of sports content and next-generation broadcast operations. “The complexity of today’s media workflows and the demands for multi-platform distribution require an agile media asset management solution. As a result,Dalet’spresence in the Japan market has grown exponentially with high-profile, enterprise Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) and orchestration installations for major broadcasters” comments Takato Yamaguchi, dalet general manager, Japan. “Equally as important as the proven technology, is the expertise and leadership in designing and deploying these enterprise workflows. Reona is a key addition to the team and with his experience, we can expand our guidance capabilities with deeper understanding of the Japanese media landscape and operation models.”

Reona Yanigishita Bio

Reona Yanagishita joined Dalet in 2017 as Pre-Sales & Solution Architect based in Japan. An experienced industry executive with a strong business and technical background, Reona has a deep understanding of broadcast workflows for large-scale public and private broadcasters as well as IT/broadcast infrastructure. Reona is experienced in providing archive systems for key broadcasters and transcoding farms by utilizing high performance computing (HPC) technology as a project manager and a solutions architect.

If you did not have the opportunity to meet Takato and Reona during Inter BEE 2017, where the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform as well as other Dalet workflow solutions were showcased, please contact us by visiting http://www.dalet.com/contact-form to schedule a demonstration or consultation.

The Dalet Japan office is located in Glass City Shibuya 6F, 16-28 Nampeidai-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0036.

