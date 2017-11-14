NUGEN Audio Previews Halo Upmix Second & Third Order Ambisonic Output at Inter BEE 2017

TOKYO, NOVEMBER 14, 2017 - NUGEN Audio, leading manufacturer of innovative and intuitive professional audio tools for high-end producers, post-production engineers and broadcasters, will preview a new version of its Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension at Inter BEE 2017 (in the Avid Booth, Hall 6 / Booth 6402). NUGEN Audio will highlight Halo Upmix second and third order Ambisonic output updates, Halo Upmix 7.1.4 for Auro-3D as well as its Halo Downmix solution for precise downmixing of feature film and 5.1 mixes to stereo.

Halo Upmix Ambisonic Output, Second & Third Order

NUGEN Audio continues to pioneer the immersive audio field with its award-winning Halo Upmix, with the preview of a further update to its Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension. Having launched first order Ambisonic output in July, this latest upgrade will allow second and third order Ambisonic output and support for AmbiX and FuMa formats.

"Immersive audio has the potential to re-define how we create sound," says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Translating a mix from stereo to a 3D setting can be a challenge. Our updates make sure Halo Upmix stays on the cutting edge as engineers look to implement this developing technology. We invite Inter BEE attendees to stop by to see our solutions in action."

Halo Upmix for Auro-3D

The Halo Upmix 3D Immersive Extension update also includes both 7.1.4 and 5.1.4 channel configurations to facilitate production in Auro-3D formats - a three-dimensional audio standard.

Halo Upmix is available immediately at a list price of $499. The Halo 3D Immersive Extension with Ambisonic output can be purchased for $199. The updated version, including second and third order Ambisonic output and Auro-3D support, will be available in Q4 2017.

Halo Downmix

The Halo Downmix delivers accurate downmixes unconstrained to typical in-the-box coefficient-based processes. It allows for unprecedented adjustment and provides visual controls for relative levels, timing and direct vs. ambient sound balance.

Additionally, it introduces a surround-to-surround mode for adjusting existing 5.1 or 7.1 mixes for better downmix compatibility or re-balancing of the surround mix. Halo Downmix is an ideal solution for re-purposing cinematic releases for stereo television, restoring surround archive material, providing fine adjustments to surround recordings or facilitating real-time OB downmixing.

NUGEN Audio will also be featured at the Media Integration booth (Hall 2/2314), where the latest tools for loudness management will be demonstrated including the newest release of Loudness Toolkit, version 2.7, and MasterCheck Pro, designed for codec auditioning and metering for online streaming platforms.

