Audio-Technica Now Shipping High Density Spectrum-Efficient 6000 Series Wireless System

— Company continues to develop wireless solutions that directly address the issues brought about by the FCC Incentive Auction —

Stow, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping its 6000 Series High Density Wireless System, a spectrum-efficient solution that allows users to pack 31 channels in 4 MHz of bandwidth. The 2016 FCC Incentive Auction has resulted in a repack of the broadcast spectrum, reducing the amount of spectrum available for wireless microphone operations and driving the need for spectrum-efficient technology to operate a high number of simultaneous channels in today’s market. To address this issue, Audio-Technica developed the 6000 Series, whose channels are spaced at 125 KHz intervals and can all be used simultaneously. The system operates in the 944-952 MHz band, which is free of broadcast TV. The FCC has expanded license eligibility for this band beyond broadcasters and content creators to include sound companies and venues that routinely operate 50 wireless microphones or more.

The 6000 Series system consists of the following components: the ATW-R6200 receiver, the ATW-T6001 body-pack transmitter, an optional ATW-DA410 antenna distribution system, and a number of compatible Audio-Technica lavalier and headworn microphones. Key features include high-performance filtering to remove external noise; clear, easy-to-read displays; transmitter frequency setup from receiver via IR sync; network monitor and control; durable, compact body-pack transmitter design; and a highly reliable new miniature input connector.

ATW-R6200 receiver specifications:

Receiving system: True diversity

Operating frequency: 946.125 to 949.875 MHz

Simultaneous channels: Total of 31 channels (125 kHz intervals)

RF sensitivity: 20 dBμV (at 60dB S/N ratio)

Total harmonic distortion:

SN ratio: 110 dB or more

Audio output level: XLR balanced +6 dBV (LINE) -13 dBV (MIC) (frequency deviation ±15 kHz, 600 ohm load)

Antenna input jack: BNC type (50 ohm) DC 12V OUT (max 60 mA x 2)

Audio output terminal: XLR 3-pin male (balanced) 1/4" (6.3 mm) standard stereo jack (balanced)

Headphone OUTPUT jack: 1/4" (6.3 mm) standard stereo jack; max power output: 100 mW + 100 mW into 32 ohms

Power: AC 120V 60 Hz

Operating temperature range: 41°F (5°C) to 113°F (45°C)

Power consumption: 25 W

External dimensions: 18.97" (482 mm) W × 1.69" (43 mm) H × 14.21" (361 mm) D (excluding protrusions)

Weight: 10.4 lbs (4.7 kg)

ATW-T6001 body-pack transmitter specifications:

Operating frequency: 946.125 MHz to 949.875 MHz (31 channels)

Frequency step: 125 kHz

Spurious emissions: Following federal and national regulations

RF power output: 50 mW / 10 mW / 2 mW

Normal deviation: ±5 kHz

Maximum deviation: ±16.25 kHz

Frequency response: 70 to 15 KHz

Batteries: Two 1.5V AA alkaline (not included)

Battery life: Approx. 6 hours (using two alkaline batteries at 50 mW)

Current consumption: 230 mA or less (at DC 3V)

External dimensions: 2.44" (62 mm) W x 2.76" (70 mm) H x 0.67" (17 mm) D (excluding protrusions)

Weight: Approx. 3.2 oz (90 g) (excluding batteries)

The Audio-Technica 6000 Series wireless system is available with the following components and pricing:

ATW-R6200 receiver: US $2,999

ATW-T6001 body-pack transmitter: US $1,299

ATW-DA410 antenna distribution system: US $4,349

ATW-F948 pair of antenna filters: US $189

AT898cH subminiature cardioid condenser lavalier microphone: US $179

AT899cH subminiature omnidirectional condenser lavalier microphone: US $179

BP892cH MicroSet® subminiature omnidirectional condenser headworn microphone: US $309

BP893cH MicroEarset omnidirectional condenser headworn microphone: US $259

BP894cH MicroSet subminiature cardioid condenser headworn microphone: US $359

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com, or contact A-T’s Applications Engineering Team at aeteam@atus.com.