“Fooled by Audio” the Theme of Choueiri Keynote at AES New York 2017

New York, NY — Many advancements in audio may simply be judged on how far it sounds like we have come. How the audience may become “Fooled by Audio” and the audio technologies used to help create these illusions will be the topic at hand for the Audio Engineering Society New York 2017 Convention Keynote Speech, to be given by Prof. Edgar Choueiri of Princeton University. Taking place on the first day of the show – Wednesday, October 18 – the Keynote Speech will be a part of the Opening Ceremonies, scheduled for 12:30 – 2:00pm. The 143rd Audio Engineering Society International Convention will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, October 18 – 21. Visit aes”show.com to receive Advance Registration pricing through October 16.

In his keynote address, Choueiri will address major questions regarding the future of spatial audio and perception. "How far are we from having reproduced or synthesized sound that is truly indistinguishable from reality? Is this laudable goal still the receding mirage it has been since the birth of audio, or are we on the cusp of a technical revolution – the VR/AR audio revolution?” asks Choueiri. “Advances in virtual and augmented reality audio research from around the world focus on critical areas in spatial audio, synthesized acoustics, and sound field navigation, and recent breakthroughs are bringing us quicker and closer to being truly fooled by audio.”

Professor Edgar Choueiri is Director of Princeton University's Program in Engineering Physics, and Director of Princeton's Electric Propulsion and Plasma Dynamics Laboratory (EPPDyL). He is tenured Full Professor in the Applied Physics Group at the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department, and associated faculty at the Astrophysical Sciences Department/Program in Plasma Physics at Princeton University. He holds a PhD in Aerospace Engineering/Plasma Science (1991) from Princeton University. In 2009, Professor Choueiri invented a technique for producing tonally pure 3D sound from two loudspeakers. The technique allows a listener to hear sounds located in 3D space as they would be heard in real life. The technology, called BACCH 3D Sound, is currently being licensed by Princeton University, finding use in consumer audio products and in professional audio.

