DNF to Focus on Comprehensive Control EcoSystem at NAB Show NY

Northridge, Calif. - DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - will highlight their wide-ranging device management EcoSystem at NAB Show NY 2017, with simple to sophisticated IP, virtual, and tactile control options. DNF’s powerful hardware and software solutions are carefully crafted to simplify, virtualize, and help navigate the path to full IP control for applications from broadcast to live events and pro AV.

“The media business has evolved dramatically over the years, but no matter if hard-wired or virtual, gear still needs to be controlled,” says Dan Fogel, DNF’s CTO. “We’re pleased to bring a comprehensive EcoSystem of solutions to NAB in New York. They’re designed to help facilities grow at their own pace – whether transitioning gradually or fast-tracking to full IP and Cloud infrastructure – we have a scalable control solution.”

NAB Show NY Highlights

DNF will feature their recently released GTP-30™, developed to streamline the path to full IP control. The modular, scalable unit incorporates all the features of the Company’s GTP-32 workhorse series, but without the physical I/Os. It can be used in radio or TV environments, and drives video/KVM routers, production switchers, multi-viewers, servers and DDRs, graphics devices, tally systems, and more.

A software-only edition, the Virtual GTP-30, will also be on display.

IP Control Buddy, DNF’s robust go-to solution for bi-directional IP device control and messaging, features programmer-free Webpage configuration and is available in GPI/O and LCD pushbutton models. A single button press can activate a GPI/O, transmit a serial command, or send an Ethernet-based TCP/UDP/SNMP/HTTP message. Widely-employed in a broad range of applications since it’s launch in 2016, IP Control Buddy features: DHCP or Static IP, remote device identification by IP address or URL, plus support for GET and POST messaging for Web-based device control.

DNF will also showcase Tally Manager™, a facility-wide, scalable tally control system designed to meet current and future needs. Tally Manager connects to, and monitors devices in the signal path; it creates on-air, record, and in-use tallies for dedicated, as well as shared equipment. Tallies can also be passed to and from remote operations.

Rounding out the NAB NY line-up will be DNF’s AIB-4 (Anywhere Interface Box), with up to 16 GPI/Os and multiple device control paths, including Ethernet, two-way DTMF, and dial-up modem, for unparalleled device management and monitoring flexibility.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 25 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet

the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities.

