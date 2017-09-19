National TeleConsultants Expands Executive Team with Addition of Laurie Morse

GLENDALE, Calif. (Sept. 18, 2017) — National TeleConsultants (NTC), one of the most respected media technology consulting, design and systems integration companies in the world, has announced that industry veteran Laurie Morse has joined its executive management team. As head of corporate strategy, Morse will lead the company’s business and marketing efforts.



“We are really delighted to have Laurie join the NTC team,” said Managing Partner Eliot Graham. “Laurie’s technical knowledge and sales and marketing experience will serve NTC well as the industry faces rapid, dramatic changes in technology and operations requirements.”



Morse’s nearly 30 years of experience includes leadership roles in global sales and account management in the media and IT industries. Throughout her extensive career, she has successfully served clients in media and entertainment, government, and education, including Fortune 500 companies and major broadcasters across Europe, the Middle East and United States. Prior to joining NTC, Morse served in executive positions at Apple, Sun Microsystems, Brightcove, and Virage.



NTC has also announced promotions of five members of its professional staff:



William Hooper, to Principal Consultant. Hooper joined NTC in 2005. His paper, “Cybersecurity for Media Technology Products,” was published in the January/February 2017 issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

John Scandurra, to Senior Project Director. Scandurra joined NTC in 2008 and leads the team responsible for NTC’s extensive, ongoing portfolio of projects for a major multi-channel video programming distributor.

Karen Reeser, to Director of IT Operations. Reeser joined NTC in 1996.

Blair Pettyjohn, to Project Director. Pettyjohn joined NTC in 2014.

Alejandro Cerda, to Project Engineer. Cerda joined NTC in 2006.

“NTC works with some of the most successful media companies on many groundbreaking projects,” said Peter Adamiak, Managing Partner of NTC. “Because of our incredible team, we are able to consistently and successfully complete very complex projects. We are delighted to recognize the dedication and expertise that these outstanding professionals bring to their work. As technology advances at a record pace, NTC’s technologists continue to provide solutions to the most daunting challenges in a multi-disciplinary environment.”