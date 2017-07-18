NUGEN Audio Delivers New Halo 3D Immersive Extension for Halo Upmix

LEEDS, UK, JULY 18, 2017 — NUGEN Audio, manufacturer of innovative and intuitive professional audio tools for high-end producers, post-production engineers and broadcasters, announces a major new update for its award-winning Halo Upmix. The new3D Immersive Extension builds on the industry-leading Halo 9.1 Extension, adding further options beyond the existing Dolby Atmos® bed track capability. The 3D Immersive Extension now provides Ambisonic compatible output as an alternative to channel-based output for VR, game and other immersive applications. This makes it possible to upmix, re-purpose or convert channel-based audio for an Ambisonic workflow.

In addition, the Halo 3D Immersive Extension makes Halo the first upmixer to fully support Avid’s newly announced Pro Tools® version 12.8, now with native 7.1.2 stems for Dolby Atmos mixing. The combination of Pro Tools 12.8 and Halo 3D Immersive Extension will provide a more fluid workflow for audio post professionals handling multi-channel and object-based audio formats.

“We are delighted to offer new options for engineers involved in the rapidly developing world of immersive audio and Dolby Atmos,” says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “The addition of Ambisonic output in the 3D Immersive Extension enables users to apply our unique algorithms in ever diversifying contexts and workflows.”

Halo Upmix is available immediately at a list price of $499 for both OS X and Windows®, with support for Avid AAX, AudioSuite, VST2, VST3 and AU formats. The new 3D Immersive Extension replaces the Halo 9.1 Extension and can now be purchased for $199. Owners of the existing Halo 9.1 Extension can upgrade to the Halo 3D Immersive Extension for no additional cost. Support for native 7.1.2 stems in Avid Pro Tools 12.8 is available on launch.

