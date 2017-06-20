Frame.io Enterprise Powers Video Collaboration Across Large Organizations

New York City, NY – June 20, 2017 – Frame.io, developers of the video review and collaboration platform for content creators, has just launched Frame.io Enterprise, helping large organizations power their video creation at scale. Frame.io Enterprise is already being used by the likes of Vice, Turner Broadcasting Systems, BuzzFeed, DJI and more.



"The Frame.io team is deeply in sync with the needs of the working creator, having been in video post-production for many years themselves," comments Vas Natarajan, a partner at Accel and current board member. "They're consistently a step ahead when it comes to the needs of the customer. Today's launch of Frame.io Enterprise augments the core collaboration toolset with powerful features that help teams deploy Frame.io in a secure, enterprise-grade way."



Management at scale

When it comes to project management of any kind, organization is key. Video collaboration is no different. But large media organizations, agencies and global brands work differently than small production or creative shops do. So it’s natural their needs for collaboration differ too.



Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io, explains, “One of the key challenges that larger organizations face when deploying collaboration software is the ability to manage everything from one central account while still allowing each brand, division or production to have their own private work space.”

Frame.io Enterprise gives large organizations the tools to power their video creation process at scale. They get visibility into the work happening across the entire company while individual teams can stay focused on their most important projects. Administrators can organize teams based on their company's needs and structure, manage member and resource allocation, and control team access and visibility.



Built for security from the ground up

At any large organization, security is paramount. Frame.io Enterprise helps organizations fulfill their compliance requirements with industry-leading security protocols. In addition to team-level privacy, Frame.io Enterprise supports Single Sign-On with Okta and SAML 2.0, high-security workstations, bank-level encryption and more. And while users can access their Frame.io projects from any given device, if a device is ever lost or stolen, an admin can quickly disable active sessions, protecting against a potential security breach that would otherwise jeopardize confidential, proprietary information.



Next level customer support

With a deep understanding of the unrelenting demands on large-scale productions and media organizations, Frame.io offers customized onboarding for your team, a dedicated account representative and prioritized customer support to help you take full advantage of everything the product has to offer.



Lives where you work

Frame.io Enterprise brings all of the core video collaboration and review capabilities of Frame.io that power over 300,000 professionals today. It is deeply connected with your creative toolset and workflow with integrations for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, Final Cut Pro, Slack and Vimeo.



Pricing & Availability

Frame.io Enterprise is available to all customers today. For more information on how to get started or to schedule a demo, please visit frame.io/enterprise.



About Frame.io

Frame.io is designed to replace the hodgepodge of Dropbox for file sharing, Vimeo for video review, and e-mail for communication. Frame.io was developed by people who love creating content, but not the process for creating it. We are filmmakers, VFX artists and post production pros who realized there must be a better way. Frame.io is all about what happens before distribution. Before you reach the finish line. We want to make getting there faster, smoother and more efficient. Frame.io for iOS is the winner of a 2016 Apple Design Award.



Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including Accel Partners, Jared Leto, and Kevin Spacey. For more information, please visit http://frame.io.



