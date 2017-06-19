Facilis Technology Now Shipping TerraBlock Version 7 with Web Console Interface and New High-Performance Hub Server

HUDSON, MA (June 16, 2017) –Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, today announced that TerraBlock Version 7 is now shipping. The new Facilis Hub Server, a performance aggregator that can be added to new and existing TerraBlock systems, is also immediately available. V7 includes a new browser-based, mobile compatible Web Console that delivers enhanced workflow and administration from any connected location.

“When we saw what the Facilis Hub Server could do, we were happy to be one of the first to place an order,” said James Jackson, post production supervisor at Q Center in St. Charles, IL. “We are doing more and more shared 4K workflows and we wanted to future proof our next investment. We look forward to playing multiple streams of 4K across our facility.”



TerraBlock Hub Server

With ever increasing media file sizes, and 4K, HDR and VR workflows continually putting pressure on facility infrastructure, the Facilis Hub Server is aimed at future-proofing customers’ current storage and offering the most powerful new systems available. The Facilis Hub Server uses a new architecture to optimize drive sets and increase the bandwidth available from standard TerraBlock storage systems. New customers will benefit from customized Hub Server Stacks with enhanced system redundancy and data resiliency; all while delivering near-linear scalability of bandwidth when expanding the network.

“We received great validation from customers at NAB this year, and were pleased to take several orders on the new Hub Server during the show. Today, we’re happy to see those orders shipping out,” said James McKenna, VP of Marketing & Pre-Sales at Facilis Technology. “The Facilis Hub Server gives current and new customers a way to take advantage of advanced bandwidth aggregation capabilities, without rendering their existing hardware obsolete.”

New Web Console

The new Facilis Web Console increases the efficiency of administrative tasks, and improves the end-user experience. The modernized browser-based and mobile-compatible interface delivers enhanced functionality and removes barriers to creativity. Facilis customers will enjoy dynamic bandwidth monitoring and server performance reporting in a unified system dashboard. Easy client setup, upgraded remote volume management and a more integrated user database are among the additional improvements. The web console also supports Remote Volume Push to remotely mount volumes onto any client workstations.

“The Web Console is a modernized interface that enables new features that our customers have been looking for, and some features they didn’t know were possible,” says McKenna. “It also enables improved scalability up to an unlimited number of clients and user accounts.”

FastTracker

As the number of files and storage continue to increase, organizations are realizing they need some type of asset tracking system to aid them in moving and finding files in their workflow. Many hesitate to invest in traditional MAM systems due to complexity, cost, and potential workflow impact.

“FastTracker has found just the right balance for many customers,” says McKenna. “Many administrators tell us they are hesitant to invest in traditional asset management systems because they worry it will change the way their editors work. Our FastTracker Asset Tracking software is included with every TerraBlock system. It’s simple but comprehensive, and doesn’t require users to overhaul their workflow.”

V7 is available immediately for eligible TerraBlock servers.