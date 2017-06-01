FSR Brings on Expert to Focus on Furniture

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, has appointed Lourdes Collins Business Development Manager, Furniture Distribution and Design Channel. Chaz Porter, Director of Global Sales for FSR, made the announcement from FSR headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ. Porter noted that the position was established to dedicate resources to FSR’s growing furniture business that includes products such as the Company’s popular HuddleVU collaboration systems.

Collins will report to Porter and be responsible for executing the business development activities associated with furniture manufacturers and distribution channel partners across the US, Canada and Latin America. She will work closely with Porter and executive staff members to maintain existing relationships and establish new ones, and develop strategies to achieve both sales and growth targets. Collins will also collaborate with other FSR divisions on a comprehensive company-wide distribution strategy.

Collins brings over 15 years experience developing key relationships within the contract furniture, architect and design, end-user and built-environment communities with her. Prior to joining FSR she served as Director of Client Development at Verrex,LLC where she focused on elevating brand awareness and market share. Collins previously held the position of SVP of Strategic Alliances at Red Thread – Steelcase Dealer, responsible for the implementation of strategic business plans and tools resulting in revenue growth and customer satisfaction. Collins additionally served in regional management positions for Kimbal International, Teknion LLC, and Haworth.

“We are thrilled to have Lourdes and her wealth of experience on board to support this growing segment of our business,” said Porter. “Furniture has become so important as organizations and schools integrate AV equipment directly into working environments. We are confident that Lourdes’ background and foresight will serve to support our customers and vendors alike.”

Collins attended Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (Mexico City) and Wheelock College (Boston), and has completed sales and management and leadership programs at Ivey School of Business (Toronto). She is based in Boston, MA and can be reached at lcollins@fsrinc.com.

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.

