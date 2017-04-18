New TVLogic Reference 4K and OLED Monitors at 2017 NAB Show

Burbank, CA– TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays, is introducing several new 4K HDR and OLED monitors at the NAB 2017 that address the ever-increasing demands of broadcast, production, post-production, and multi-viewer applications.

The new line-up includes the LUM-310R– a31”4K HDRReference Master monitor featuring 2000 nit maximum luminance, the LEM-550R– a55” UHD OLEDHDR monitor for broadcast QC and post production,the VFM-055A– a5.5” HD OLED viewfinder/onboard monitor offering stunning cinematic quality, andtheLVM-171S– a 17” QC-Grade HD Dual-Channel LCD monitor with unmatched wide viewing. The displays will be on display at the company’s Booth N5306 during NAB.

“We look forward to major industry events and shows each year, such as NAB, where we have an opportunity to showcase our newest products while also having a chance to meet one-on-one with our customers,” says Wes Donahue, Director of Channel Sales & Marketing, TVLogic USA & Latin America. “This year, we are showcasing some of our most advanced video monitor designs ever. As high resolution image technologies like 4K and HDR continue to struggle toward standardization, the need for reference monitors that support a range of new imaging formats is imperative. NAB is the perfect venue to introduce these offerings to the industry.”

NEWLUM-310R

The LUM-310R is a 4K HDR Reference Master production monitor with a 31-inch wide Super-IPS 4K LCD (4096 × 2160) and a local-dimming backlight array designed to reproduce reference HDR content at a maximum luminance of 2,000 nits with a simultaneous deep black minimum of 0.002 nits.

The LUM-310R supports various HDR standards such as SMPTE ST2084, ST2086 and ST2094[pending], Hybrid-Log Gamma (HLG), and more. It also supports multiple color gamuts including Rec.709, DCI-P3, and Rec.2020. Signal I/O includes 3G/6G/12G-SDI input via one, two, or four SDI connections as well as HDMI (ver.2.0).

NEWLEM-550R

The LEM-550R is a QC-Grade HDR monitor for broadcast and post production with a 55-inch OLED panel with UHD resolution of 3840 × 2160. The OLED panel can reproduce a maximum luminance of up to 750 nits. The LEM-550R supports various HDR standards such as SMPTE ST2084, ST2086 and ST2094[pending], Hybrid-Log Gamma (HLG), and others. It also supports multiple color gamuts including Rec.709, DCI, and Rec.2020. Signal I/O includes 3G/6G/12G-SDI input via one, two, or four SDI connections as well as HDMI (ver.2.0).

NEWVFM-055A

The VFM-055A is a 5.5-inch OLED (organic LED) on-camera viewfinder monitor with native 1920x1080 resolution. It offers truly cinematic image quality with deep blacks, wide-gamut color reproduction, a very wide viewing angle, and support for multiple video formats via 3G-SDI and HDMI 1.4 inputs. Useful functions include cinema camera log-to-linear LUT conversion, HDMI-SDI cross-converted output, waveform and vector scope, markers, focus assist, audio level meters and more.

NEWLVM-171S

The new LVM-171S is TVLogic’s top QC-Grade 17-inch model with a 16.5 inch IPS LCD panel with 1920x1080 native resolution, wide-gamut reproduction (up to DCI-P3) enhanced contrast ratio and wide viewing angle all unmatched by other LCD monitors. A completely redesigned video processing unit provides powerful dual-channel performance and artifact-free image reproduction. Support for various cinema camera log-to-linear LUTs, easy field upgradability and a full array of image processing features are standard.

The new models will be introduced to the press at a media briefing on the company’s Booth N5306, and featured along with existing product line throughout the show.

About TVLogic

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 5.5" to 55" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogicusa.com

