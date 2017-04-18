Dalet Announces Essential Business Continuity Solutions

Las Vegas – April 18, 2017 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will introduce at the NAB 2017 exhibition (booth SL6210) a new line of solutions for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, designed to enable existing Dalet customers to continue their operations in the event of planned maintenance or disaster. The Dalet Business Continuity solution can be available within minutes, providing access to an independent back-up production system, hosting selected content from their primary Dalet platform. “Though disasters and cyber attacks are a fact of life for any media organization and are particularly acute in broadcast, the majority of our customers doesn’t have a clear plan to address this,” states Kevin Savina, director of product strategy, Dalet. “For decades, conventional DR site architectures have been centered on the physical duplication of infrastructures, making it a costly option. The new line of solutions leverage recent features of the Dalet Galaxy platform to manage smart replication of assets and processes across sites, as well as the provisioning and automation of dynamic infrastructures on one hand, and the flexibility and elasticity of public clouds and virtual infrastructures on the other hand. The combination of those technology enhancements redefines completely the economics of a Business Continuity plan for our customers.”

Every broadcaster must ensure a failsafe guarantee of service in the event of a downtime of all or part of their primary production and distribution system, should it be an unforeseen event, such as a natural disaster, a power failure or a cyber attack, or a scheduled intervention, such as a full system upgrade. Signal blackouts mean loss of audience, loss of advertising revenue and potentially irrevocable loss of business.

Dalet Business Continuity offers a range of solutions, based on a secondary site, which can be hosted in an environment of the customer’s choice including on-premise, hosted in a private cloud or in a public cloud such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure. It is architected as a smaller-scale system enabling customers to continue their operations with a percentage of their user base and set of functionality.

The secondary site provides access to back-up content (video, audio, scripts, rundowns, etc.) replicated from the primary platform – from a few hours up to days or weeks of content, depending on capacity and replication policies. Available within minutes, all operation-critical workflows defined by the customer’s contingency plan will be switched on. They replicate the processes and configurations of the production environment. In the case of a news production operation platform for instance, the DR solution can include live news agency content, the ability to continue to create stories, build rundowns and connect craft editors; digital publishing to selected web and social media platforms, as well as on-air playout facilitated either by IP streaming or by a secondary broadcast center with playout and up-linking capability connected to the DR system.

The pay-as-you-go and on-demand infrastructure models of the cloud make it particularly interesting for broadcasters. As long as the DR site is dormant, customers only need to pay for capacity – storage and a few instances - to back up the critical data. When the DR needs to be turned into production processing, instances get spun up and billed. This is a drastic economic change compared to classic plans requiring heavy capital investment and operations to acquire and maintain banks of servers.

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

