Dielectric to Unveil High-Power Broadband Pylon Antenna with ATSC 3.0-Ready Technology at 2017 NAB Show

RAYMOND, Maine – April 5, 2017–Dielectric, a pioneer in purpose-engineered antennas and RF systems for TV and radio broadcasters, willunveilthe TFU-GTH-BB, a one-of-a-kind, high-power, broadband pylon UHFantenna—with integratedATSC 3.0-ready technology—at the 2017 NAB Show.

Developed from Dielectric’s industry-leading range of pylon antennas, the robust TFU-GTH-BB antenna’s broadband design supports up to 10 DTV channels (60 MHz).Its exceptional channel capacity will be particularly useful as a solution to allow multiple stations sharing a common tower to now consider sharing a common antenna—anticipated as a frequent situation coming out of theSpectrum Repack. This array offers the bandwidth characteristics of a panel antenna with a fraction of the wind load, and canbe top- or side-mounted.

Dielectric has also designed the TFU-GTH-BB antenna with the next-generation ATSC 3.0 standard in mind. Dielectric’s unique FutureFill technology, also to be unveiled at the 2017 NAB Show,can be integrated into the TFU-GTH-BB design. This provides a futureproof solution for broadcasters anticipating the new multichannel, mobile and IP-enabled streaming opportunities afforded through ATSC 3.0.

“No other pylon antenna on the market today is both broadband and high-power,” said John Schadler, vice president of engineering for Dielectric. “This antenna also offers high reliability, simplicity, and exceptional pattern flexibilitybased on coverage needs. It combines the best attributes of both slotted and broadband panel antennas, but in a relatively smaller pylon package. We’re already seeing strong demand for this antenna from major networks, local broadcasters and tower companies.”

“By merging broadcasting with the Internet, ATSC 3.0 promises robust delivery of new services, such as mobile DTV and media streaming,” said Schadler. “To accomplish this, ATSC 3.0 requires higher datarates and greater channel capacity to deliver an improved quality of service. FutureFill boosts the signal strength so that it can saturate the coverage area more heavily and cost-effectively than would be possible by increasing the transmitter size or powerlevel.”

Schadler adds that FutureFill will be offered in many other current and future Dielectric antennas moving forward, including pylon and panel antennas. FutureFill’s adjustable null fill can be increased to boost the signal strength without negatively impacting the antenna’s VSWR performance – meaning, extreme voltages that adversely affect signal power are eliminated.

For broadcasters that want to begin broadcasting mobile DTV and other ATSC 3.0 services, FutureFill is included as a standard feature on the antenna at no additional up-front cost. For broadcasters that aren’t yet ready to broadcast in ATSC 3.0, FutureFill can be implemented at a later date as a field upgrade, without having to take the antenna down from the tower. A Dielectric-certified field engineer and/or crew can perform the one-day service at the tower site, without additional hardware costs.

“With the combined attributes of high-power, broadband and low wind load, along with next-gen technology like FutureFill, broadcasters can rest assured that these well-crafted, reliable antennas will meet their needs today and well into the future,” he concluded.

At the 2017 NAB Show (April 24-27, Las Vegas Convention Center), Dielectric executives and RF experts will be on hand to demonstrate how their products and services can help broadcasters meet the challenges of the Spectrum Repack and ATSC 3.0 transitions.Dielectric exhibits at Booth C2613.

About Dielectric

