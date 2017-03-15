Malaysia’s Media Prima Television Network Goes on Air with New Automation Infrastructure from Pebble Beach Systems

Weybridge, UK and Broomfield, CO., USA, March 15th, 2017 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that Media Prima Television Network, the leading media company in Malaysia, has just transitioned its old legacy automation systems to a new infrastructure based on Dolphin, Pebble's compact and cost-effective integrated channel device, and Marina, the company's powerful centralized ingest, content management and multi-channel automation solution.

Media Prima's four leading channels including TV3, Malaysia’s most watched channel, TV9, 8TV and ntv7, went on air at the end of December following the transition to Marina and Dolphin. The new infrastructure, which was implemented with the assistance of Malaysian systems integrator, Tiara Vision Sdn Bhd, controls the playout of 4 channels with complete redundancy. The Dolphin integrated channel devices deliver video playout, graphics and subtitles for Media Prima’s TV3, TV9, 8TV and ntv7 free-to-air channels.

The system features redundancy options with mirrored playlists, creating a main and backup program output that can be switched between, in case of on air problems. This provides redundancy for all of Dolphin’s functionality including video playout and subtitles.

The new system includes 14 clients, 5 of which are used for playout, and 9 for scheduling. Multiple user access rights can be configured according to different operator privileges, giving users the ability to view and edit playlists, to view media on Dolphin servers, or to access the Marina configuration, depending their level of authorization.

The system interfaces with a Dalet MAM system and a customized IBS traffic system, with Dolphin providing simple Flash graphics and more complex graphics provided by Vizrt devices.